Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Introduces High-Current EZBuck™ Regulator

New family of converters supports 20A to 25A output current to power next generation chipsets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced a new family of EZBuck™ regulators. The first two members of the family are the 20A, AOZ2367QI and the 25A, AOZ2368QI. The new devices provide a compact, efficient power converter solution for next-generation chipsets used in high-end TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking and other compact PC systems.

Next generation microprocessors and SoCs require more power to do fast-speed calculation as well as to provide more add-on functions for the enhancement of user experiences. Implementing much higher output power in a DC/DC converter often requires the use of several external components such as high current and low turn-on resistance MOSFETs. The 20A, AOZ2367QI and the 25A, AOZ2368QI make the design of such converters simple by integrating AOS’ advanced MOSFET technology to power next generation high-end systems. AOS’ unique packaging expertise also provides these converters better thermal management capabilities to ensure the system runs in a stable and robust environment.

The new devices have all the integration advantages of the EZBuck family of products. Combining AOS’ benchmark MOSFET technology with advanced packaging technology enables high-performance and high-converting efficiency DC/DC regulators in a compact footprint. AOS’ performance MOSFETs enable high efficiency over the entire load range with low on resistance in the range of 1mΩ to 4mΩ, and light-load efficiency that gets a further boost with an optional pulse frequency mode (PFM). The 20A and 25A devices are all available in a footprint compatible QFN 5 x 5mm package allowing designers an easy upgrade path as power requirements increase. The devices operate over a wide input voltage range of 4.5V to 24V with output voltages adjustable down to 0.6V. The proprietary COT architecture provides ultra-fast load transient response performance and allows a stable and low voltage ripple operation with small size ceramic capacitors. Competing solutions require several external components when using all ceramic capacitors and needs to generate a larger output ripple voltage to stabilize the circuit. Additionally, the input feed forward feature provides a constant switching frequency over the entire input voltage range, which further alleviates noise concerns for designers.

“The new family of high-current EZBuck regulators offers maximum power to the user by allowing not only a pin-compatible footprint from 20A to 25A for easy upgrade, but also minimizes the overall design space with less external components to achieve excellent power density. This makes the design of complex distributed power systems with higher power far simpler and easier,” said Wayne Lee, Power IC Marketing at AOS.

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ2367QI and AOZ2368QI are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $2.529 for the AOZ2367QI and $2.948 for the AOZ2368QI.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

