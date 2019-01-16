Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Introduces High-Current EZBuck™ Regulator

Alpha
and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer,
developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors
and power ICs, today introduced a new family of EZBuck™ regulators. The
first two members of the family are the 20A, AOZ2367QI and the 25A,
AOZ2368QI. The new devices provide a compact, efficient power converter
solution for next-generation chipsets used in high-end TVs, servers,
data storage systems, networking and other compact PC systems.
Next generation microprocessors and SoCs require more power to do
fast-speed calculation as well as to provide more add-on functions for
the enhancement of user experiences. Implementing much higher output
power in a DC/DC converter often requires the use of several external
components such as high current and low turn-on resistance MOSFETs. The
20A, AOZ2367QI and the 25A, AOZ2368QI make the design of such converters
simple by integrating AOS’ advanced MOSFET technology to power next
generation high-end systems. AOS’ unique packaging expertise also
provides these converters better thermal management capabilities to
ensure the system runs in a stable and robust environment.
The new devices have all the integration advantages of the EZBuck family
of products. Combining AOS’ benchmark MOSFET technology with advanced
packaging technology enables high-performance and high-converting
efficiency DC/DC regulators in a compact footprint. AOS’ performance
MOSFETs enable high efficiency over the entire load range with low on
resistance in the range of 1mΩ to 4mΩ, and light-load efficiency that
gets a further boost with an optional pulse frequency mode (PFM). The
20A and 25A devices are all available in a footprint compatible QFN 5 x
5mm package allowing designers an easy upgrade path as power
requirements increase. The devices operate over a wide input voltage
range of 4.5V to 24V with output voltages adjustable down to 0.6V. The
proprietary COT architecture provides ultra-fast load transient response
performance and allows a stable and low voltage ripple operation with
small size ceramic capacitors. Competing solutions require several
external components when using all ceramic capacitors and needs to
generate a larger output ripple voltage to stabilize the circuit.
Additionally, the input feed forward feature provides a constant
switching frequency over the entire input voltage range, which further
alleviates noise concerns for designers.
“The new family of high-current EZBuck regulators offers maximum power
to the user by allowing not only a pin-compatible footprint from 20A to
25A for easy upgrade, but also minimizes the overall design space with
less external components to achieve excellent power density. This makes
the design of complex distributed power systems with higher power far
simpler and easier,” said Wayne Lee, Power IC Marketing at AOS.
Pricing and Availability
The AOZ2367QI and AOZ2368QI are immediately available in production
quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces
is $2.529 for the AOZ2367QI and $2.948 for the AOZ2368QI.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS,
is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power
semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power
MOSFET, IGBT,
IPM,
HVIC, Power
IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive
intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the
latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables
us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex
power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by
integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology,
product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high
performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products
targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat
panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and
industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers
and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
