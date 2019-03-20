Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Introduces a High SOA MOSFET for Hot Swap Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONS32100. This new device delivers low Rdson with a high Safe Operating Area (SOA) capabilities ideally suited for demanding applications such as hot swap and effuse. A high SOA is essential in server hot swap applications where the MOSFET needs to be robust to manage the high in-rush current effectively.

AONS32100 delivers the best in class robustness for a 25V MOSFET in DFN 5x6. The new device has a maximum Rd(son) of 0.73mΩ at an applied Gate-Source Voltage equal to 10VGS. Under the SOA measurement condition of 12V and on for 25ms, the AONS32100 maximum current is 22A which is significantly higher than the previous generation.

“High reliability and availability are essential metrics in the server infrastructure. The Hot Swap MOSFET is one of the critical components that must be robust and reliable to meet customer demands. AONS32100 has strong SOA with low on-resistance to meet these requirements for hot swap applications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights Part

Number Package V IN (V) V GS (±V) R DS(ON) (mΩ max)

at V GS = V GS (±V)

(max V) Ciss

(pF) Coss

(pF) Crss

(pF) Qg

(nC) Qgd

(nC) 10V 4.5V AONS32100 DFN5x6 30 20 0.73 1.08 1.6 15200 2000 1400 115 35

Pricing and Availability

The AONS32100 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $1.26.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

