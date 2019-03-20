Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Introduces a High SOA MOSFET for Hot Swap Applications

Alpha
and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer,
developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors
and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics
Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONS32100.
This new device delivers low Rdson with a high Safe Operating Area (SOA)
capabilities ideally suited for demanding applications such as hot swap
and effuse. A high SOA is essential in server hot swap applications
where the MOSFET needs to be robust to manage the high in-rush current
effectively.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005875/en/
AONS32100 (Graphic: Business Wire)
AONS32100 delivers the best in class robustness for a 25V MOSFET in DFN
5x6. The new device has a maximum Rd(son) of 0.73mΩ at an applied
Gate-Source Voltage equal to 10VGS. Under the SOA measurement condition
of 12V and on for 25ms, the AONS32100 maximum current is 22A which is
significantly higher than the previous generation.
“High reliability and availability are essential metrics in the server
infrastructure. The Hot Swap MOSFET is one of the critical components
that must be robust and reliable to meet customer demands. AONS32100 has
strong SOA with low on-resistance to meet these requirements for hot
swap applications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET
product line at AOS.
|
Technical Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part
Number
|
|
|
Package
|
|
|
VIN (V)
|
|
|
VGS (±V)
|
|
|
|
|
RDS(ON) (mΩ max)
at VGS=
|
|
|
|
|
VGS (±V)
(max V)
|
|
|
Ciss
(pF)
|
|
|
Coss
(pF)
|
|
|
Crss
(pF)
|
|
|
Qg
(nC)
|
|
|
Qgd
(nC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10V
|
|
|
4.5V
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AONS32100
|
|
|
DFN5x6
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
15200
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
1400
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing and Availability
The AONS32100 is immediately available in production quantities with a
lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $1.26.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS,
is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power
semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power
MOSFET, IGBT,
IPM,
HVIC, GaN/SiC,
Power
IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive
intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the
latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables
us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex
power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by
integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology,
product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high
performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products
targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat
panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and
industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers
and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on
current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future
performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and
anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability
of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward
looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual
product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of
the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business
and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and
other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking
statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of
activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided
in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated,
and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as
required under applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005875/en/