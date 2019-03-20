Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Launches New 650V αGaN™ Product Family

Alpha
and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer,
developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors
and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics
Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONV070V65G1
Gallium Nitride (GaN) 650V transistor, the initial product in the new
αGAN™ Technology platform. Due to the superior GaN technology
properties, the AONV070V65G1 is ideally suited for high efficiency and
high-density power supplies in the telecom, server, and consumer adapter
markets. These high-efficiency server power supplies are needed to
reduce cooling requirements, maximize rack area, and minimize the
associated energy cost.
AONV070V65G1 (Photo: Business Wire)
This 70mOhms pure enhancement mode device is manufactured on a fully
qualified GaN-on-Si substrate technology that has > 50% smaller die
area, 10X lower gate charge (Qg), and eliminates the undesirable body
diode reverse recovery charge (Qrr) of traditional silicon MOSFET
technology. For designers, the ease of use provided by the αGaN™
technology is enabled by the low on-state gate leakage that allows
engineers the flexibility to drive the AONV070V65G1 with a selection of
commercially available Si MOSFET gate drivers.
The AONV070V65G1 is available in a low inductance thermally enhanced
DFN8x8 package. The package is based on an industry proven platform and
provides a large thermal pad for heat removal as well as a separate
driver sense pin for maximum controllable switching speed.
“We are very excited to release this new GaN™ technology product
platform that will enable AOS to provide customers with the next
generation of power semiconductor performance enabling system power
density and efficiencies not possible with existing silicon
technologies,” said David Sheridan, Sr. Director of Wide Bandgap Product
line at AOS.
|
Technical Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part Number
|
|
|
Package
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
VDS max
(V)
|
|
|
RDS(ON) Typ.
(mOhms)
|
|
|
VGS(ON)
(V)
|
|
|
IGSS
(uA)
|
|
|
Qg
(nC)
|
|
|
Qrr
(nC)
|
AONV070V65G1
|
|
|
DFN8x8
|
|
|
Enhancement Mode FET
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing and Availability
The AONV070V65G1 is immediately available in production quantities. The
unit price for 10K pieces is $8.00.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS,
is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power
semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power
MOSFET, IGBT,
IPM,
HVIC, GaN/SiC,
Power
IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive
intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the
latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables
us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex
power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by
integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology,
product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high
performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products
targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat
panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and
industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers
and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on
current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future
performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and
anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability
of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward
looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual
product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of
the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business
and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and
other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking
statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of
activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided
in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated,
and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as
required under applicable law.
