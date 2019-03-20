Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Launches New 650V αGaN™ Product Family

GaN technology for high-efficiency power solutions

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONV070V65G1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) 650V transistor, the initial product in the new αGAN™ Technology platform. Due to the superior GaN technology properties, the AONV070V65G1 is ideally suited for high efficiency and high-density power supplies in the telecom, server, and consumer adapter markets. These high-efficiency server power supplies are needed to reduce cooling requirements, maximize rack area, and minimize the associated energy cost.

This 70mOhms pure enhancement mode device is manufactured on a fully qualified GaN-on-Si substrate technology that has > 50% smaller die area, 10X lower gate charge (Qg), and eliminates the undesirable body diode reverse recovery charge (Qrr) of traditional silicon MOSFET technology. For designers, the ease of use provided by the αGaN™ technology is enabled by the low on-state gate leakage that allows engineers the flexibility to drive the AONV070V65G1 with a selection of commercially available Si MOSFET gate drivers.

The AONV070V65G1 is available in a low inductance thermally enhanced DFN8x8 package. The package is based on an industry proven platform and provides a large thermal pad for heat removal as well as a separate driver sense pin for maximum controllable switching speed.

“We are very excited to release this new GaN™ technology product platform that will enable AOS to provide customers with the next generation of power semiconductor performance enabling system power density and efficiencies not possible with existing silicon technologies,” said David Sheridan, Sr. Director of Wide Bandgap Product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights Part Number Package Description V DS max

(V) R DS(ON) Typ.

(mOhms) V GS(ON)

(V) I GSS

(uA) Qg

(nC) Qrr

(nC) AONV070V65G1 DFN8x8 Enhancement Mode FET 650 70 6 100 6.9 0

Pricing and Availability

The AONV070V65G1 is immediately available in production quantities. The unit price for 10K pieces is $8.00.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

