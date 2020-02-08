Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors (AOSL)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“Alpha and Omega” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, Alpha and Omega issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. Therein, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’).” Moreover, “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei.” Alpha and Omega stated that “financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, Alpha and Omega’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

