ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

0
10/10/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announces that the company will release its financial results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019, after the market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review the financial results and discuss other business matters.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial 866-393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada). The conference ID number is 1297158. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for seven days. The replay dial-in number is 855-859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada), and the access code is 1297158.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 490 M
EBIT 2020 34,9 M
Net income 2020 6,65 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,67  $
Last Close Price 12,73  $
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED24.93%313
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%19 108
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS17.88%13 858
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.22.99%7 986
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION78.60%7 872
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%6 957
