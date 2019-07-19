Log in
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD

(AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

07/19/2019

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today announces that the company will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review the financial results and discuss other business matters.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial 866-393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada). The conference ID number is 6284927. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for seven days. The replay dial-in number is 855-859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada), and the access code is 6284927.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 451 M
EBIT 2019 29,8 M
Net income 2019 -2,95 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -80,3x
P/E ratio 2020 41,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 224 M
