Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq:AOSL) today
announces that the company will release its financial results for the
fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday,
February 6, 2019, after the market closes. The press release will be
followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00
p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call,
the company will review the financial results and discuss other business
matters.
To listen to the live conference call, please dial 866-393-4306 (or
734-385-2616 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada). The
conference ID number is 9598558. A live webcast of the call will also be
available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's
investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The
webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on
the same website.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours
after the conference call and will be available for seven days. The
replay dial-in number is 855-859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 if dialing from
outside the United States and Canada), and the access code is 9598558.
