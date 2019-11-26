Log in
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019

11/26/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual NYC Summit 2019, being held on December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City. The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.aosmd.com.

About The 8thAnnual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 8thAnnual NYC Summit 2019

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Claire E. McAdam

Guerrant Associates

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
