Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited    AOSL

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/05/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that Mr. Yifan Liang, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:40pm Eastern Time.

Mr. Liang will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Stifel.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 461 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 338
Free-Float 62,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 11,71 $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-14.02%294
MEDIATEK INC.11.39%26 023
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS6.44%21 467
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED10.18%16 255
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.37.58%14 585
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED55.99%10 393
