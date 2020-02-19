Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Securities Fraud Investigation of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Regarding Compliance With Export Control Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 07:43pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“Alpha and Omega” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Alpha and Omega investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, Alpha and Omega issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. Therein, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’).” Moreover, “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei.” Alpha and Omega stated that “financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, Alpha and Omega’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Alpha and Omega should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
07:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Securities Fraud Investigation of Alpha ..
BU
02/18Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alpha and Om..
PR
02/11ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigati..
BU
02/08ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Inves..
BU
02/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Securities Fraud Investigation of Alpha ..
BU
02/05ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second ..
BU
01/16ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Su..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces 18V 2A, and 3A EZBuck™ in Therm..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Q..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M
EBIT 2020 25,7 M
Net income 2020 -7,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,33  $
Last Close Price 11,24  $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-17.11%278
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%20 577
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-3.40%19 869
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%16 057
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.32.08%15 573
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%10 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group