Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited    AOSL

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
News 
News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/21/2020 | 07:31pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AOS announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 on February 5, 2020. The Company admitted that the DOJ had “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’)” and that “in connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.” Based on this news, shares of AOS fell by 12% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M
EBIT 2020 25,7 M
Net income 2020 -7,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 277 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,33  $
Last Close Price 10,98  $
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-17.91%277
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%20 481
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-2.80%19 993
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.50.05%15 903
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%15 811
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%10 631
