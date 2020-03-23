Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020. Alpha and Omega designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Alpha and Omega's misconduct, click here.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in August 2019, Alpha and Omega filed its full year 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $450.9 million and assuring that "despite the ongoing challenges of current market conditions… [the Company] is consistently making progress toward [its] calendar 2021 annual revenue target of $600 million." Later that month, the Company touted its global business model, but failed to disclose that the Company was in violation of several laws and regulations. On February 5, 2020, Alpha and Omega revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice "recently commenced an investigation into the Company's compliance with export control regulations with Huawei and its affiliates" and went on to disclose that as a result, the Department of Commerce had requested a suspension of its product shipments to Huawei, which would consequently reduce revenue by approximately $4 million to $5 million in the March quarter. On this news, Alpha and Omega's stock price fell almost 12% to close at $10.85 per share.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
06:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ..
BU
11:15aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/21ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing o..
PR
03/20THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
03/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/20INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/20ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Class Action Lawsuit - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Inve..
PR
03/20ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Actio..
BU
03/19ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That..
BU
03/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Alpha a..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 461 M
EBIT 2020 24,8 M
Net income 2020 -7,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 146 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,33  $
Last Close Price 6,36  $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 93,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-56.83%146
MEDIATEK INC.1.69%15 707
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.47%13 582
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-39.14%12 492
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-1.57%11 051
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED-8.74%10 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group