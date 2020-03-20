Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors (AOSL)

03/20/2020

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“Alpha and Omega” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) securities between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Alpha and Omega investors have until May 18, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, Alpha and Omega issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. Therein, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’).” Moreover, “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei.” Alpha and Omega stated that “financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, Alpha and Omega’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) that, as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Alpha and Omega securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Alpha and Omega securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 461 M
EBIT 2020 24,8 M
Net income 2020 -7,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 146 M
