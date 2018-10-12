Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Alpha Bank SA    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK SA (ALPHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alpha Bank : Hedge fund Oceanwood promotes Garcia-Woods to number two - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:35am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Oceanwood Capital Management has promoted Julian Garcia-Woods to the role of chief portfolio advisor in a reshuffle of the $2 billion (£1.5 billion) hedge fund's leadership, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Set up by Chief Investment Officer Christopher Gate in 2006, Oceanwood's flagship fund focuses on event-driven investing across the capital structure in European companies, with a second fund focused on financials.

Following the decision to appoint Garcia-Woods as number two to Gate, Deputy Chief Investment Officer Luke Lynch decided to leave to set up his own firm, the source said. Lynch could immediately not be reached for comment.

Garcia-Woods was promoted after leading on several of Oceanwood's best performing investment positions over the last 8 years in both equity and credit, the source said.

As part of the reorganisation, David Vaamonde has been promoted to partner, due to his "consistently excellent" performance in financials, while Antoine Chabanne had been hired as a portfolio advisor.

The hedge fund's most prominent recent bets include a deal to take control of Norwegian paper maker Norke Skog, which the source said was now closed after Oceanwood secured a $150 million co-investment from other parties.

Oceanwood first gained exposure to Norske Skog in 2015 through credit investments.

It also remains short a number of leading Greek banks and has profited from a slide in their share prices this year, making 135 basis points from a fall in Alpha Bank and 160 basis points from a fall in National Bank of Greece, the source said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)

By Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA BANK SA 0.43% 1.163 Delayed Quote.-35.31%
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE -2.23% 1.54 Delayed Quote.-50.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHA BANK SA
10:35aALPHA BANK : Hedge fund Oceanwood promotes Garcia-Woods to number two - source
RE
10/10ALPHA BANK : celebrated the Customer Service Week by rewarding its Customers!
AQ
10/08Greek bank shares slide again, infected by 'Italian virus'
RE
10/04End of Greek cash withdrawal limits credit positive for its banks - Moody's
RE
10/03Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
RE
09/06Greek banks' bad loan reduction in line with target
RE
08/27ALPHA BANK SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/17TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS wins The Best Innovation Centre by a Non-Financi..
AQ
06/30Greece Banks to benefit from new EUR 400m leasing finance scheme
AQ
06/28Forthnet bidders down to two
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Clash Of The (Sinking) Eastern Mediterranean Titans 
08/31Alpha Bank SA (ALBKY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/31Alpha Bank S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/30Alpha Bank reports Q2 results 
08/23GREECE : Forget About The Positive Headline News, Nothing Has Changed 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 423 M
EBIT 2018 1 156 M
Net income 2018 109 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 6,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 1 785 M
Chart ALPHA BANK SA
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,27 €
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Demetrios P. Mantzounis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyros Nicolaos Filaretos COO, Executive Director & General Manager
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA BANK SA-35.31%2 069
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%274 785
WELLS FARGO-15.21%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.64%217 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.