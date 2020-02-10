Alpha Growth : Result of AGM

Alpha Growth plc

('Alpha', or the 'Company')

Result of AGM and Director Changes

Alpha Growth plc, the financial services specialist in the growing Senior Life Settlement ('SLS') asset class, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting, held 7 February 2020, were duly passed.

The Company also announces that Mr. Rory Heier has resigned as Non-executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect, after holding positions in the Company for four years, to pursue and devote more time to his other business interests in the technology sector.

Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman commented;'Rory has been a dedicated colleague and partner in the foundational years of the Company and I know that he will be very successful with his new ventures and wish him much success.'

The Company continues to execute on its various strategies and is pleased that marketing to qualified investors in the United States is well underway for the BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund. Furthermore, the Company advises that the short-term credit facility for the Warehousing SPV is being finalized and further. Further updates will be made in due course.

The Directors wish to thank the shareholders for their continued support and especially those that attended the annual general meeting.

For more information, please visit www.algwplc.com or contact the following:

Alpha Growth plc +44 20 3959 8600 Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman info@algwplc.com VOX Markets (Corporate and Financial Communications) +44 20 3865 0130 Paul Cornelius / Katrina Perez AlphaGrowth@voxmarkets.co.uk Novum Securities Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 399 9400 Colin Rowbury crowbury@novumsecurities.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets. Building on its well-established network, Alpha Growth has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The Group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide a wholistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.