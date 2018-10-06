Alpha Peak Announces Correction to Management Information Circular

Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 05, 2018) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak" or the "Company") announces a correction to its management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated as of September 11, 2018 and filed under the Company's SEDAR profile on September 14, 2018.

Disclosure in the Information Circular under the heading "Election of Directors" erroneously stated the number of common shares beneficially owned or controlled by Dennis Chi-Wai Tam.

The Company has filed an Amended Management Information Circular under the Company's SEDAR profile which contains the following corrected disclosure:

Name, Province or Country of Residence and Positions with the Company Present Principal Occupation Director Since Number of Common Shares Beneficially Owned or Controlled(1) Dennis Chi-Wai Tam,

Hong Kong, China

Vice-Chairman(4)(5)(6) Vice Chairman of the Company June 2011 3,567,294(4.95%)

The biography of Mr. Tam was also updated to correct certain biographical information.

About Alpha Peak

The Company, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Wonder Enterprises Limited, has a 40-year operating and development right with the Hailuo Valley Scenic Area Administration for Swallows' Gully, a national scenic location in China encompassing an area of approximately 593 km.

