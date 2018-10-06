Alpha Peak Announces Correction to Management Information Circular

Log in
10/06/2018 | 03:05am CEST

Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 05, 2018) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak" or the "Company") announces a correction to its management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated as of September 11, 2018 and filed under the Company's SEDAR profile on September 14, 2018.

Disclosure in the Information Circular under the heading "Election of Directors" erroneously stated the number of common shares beneficially owned or controlled by Dennis Chi-Wai Tam.

The Company has filed an Amended Management Information Circular under the Company's SEDAR profile which contains the following corrected disclosure:

Name, Province or Country of Residence and Positions with the CompanyPresent Principal OccupationDirector SinceNumber of Common Shares Beneficially Owned or Controlled(1)
Dennis Chi-Wai Tam,
Hong Kong, China
Vice-Chairman(4)(5)(6)		Vice Chairman of the CompanyJune 20113,567,294(4.95%)

 

The biography of Mr. Tam was also updated to correct certain biographical information.

About Alpha Peak

The Company, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Wonder Enterprises Limited, has a 40-year operating and development right with the Hailuo Valley Scenic Area Administration for Swallows' Gully, a national scenic location in China encompassing an area of approximately 593 km.

For more information, please contact:

Jin Huang; Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (86) 1376173979
Email: jin.huang@alphapeak.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements that involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors are "forward-looking statements". There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these "forward-looking statements". Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Alpha Peak expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
