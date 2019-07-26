Log in
ALPHA PEAK LEISURE INC

(AAP)
Alpha Peak Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

07/26/2019

Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of trading on Monday, July 29, 2019, the listing of the common shares will be transferred from Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Alpha Peak's trading symbol will change from "AAP" to "AAP.H". There will be no change in Alpha Peak's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. As of Monday, July 29, 2019, the Company will be subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

As of the date hereof, the Company's common shares remains suspended from trading.

For more information, please contact:

Jin Huang, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (86) 1376173979
Email: jin.huang@alphapeak.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46556


© Newsfilecorp 2019
