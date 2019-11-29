Alpha Real Trust : 2019-11-29 TR1 Disclosure - Notification of major holdings

Log in
ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
GB00B13VDP26

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
2019-11-29 TR1 Disclosure - Notification of major holdings

11/29/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

ALPHA REAL TRUST LD

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton

Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a conse-

quence, the regulated subsidiaries of those two firms are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Premier Mi-

X

ton Group plc; namely Premier Fund Managers Limited (FRN 143097), Miton Asset Management Lim-

ited (FRN 115241) and Miton Trust Managers Limited (FRN 220241).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

15/11/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/11/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

6.57%

N/A

6.57%

59,456,611

threshold was

crossed or reached

1

Position of previous

N/A

N/A

N/A

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B13VDP26

3,907,084

6.57%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,907,084

6.57%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Midco Ltd

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Holdings Ltd

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Limited

Premier Investment Group

Ltd

Premier Fund Managers

Ltd

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Com-

pany Limited

Miton Asset Management

6.57%

6.57%

Limited

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Com-

pany Limited

Miton Holdings Limited

Miton Trust Managers Lim-

ited

3

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC, GUILDFORD, UK

Date of completion

26/11/2019

4

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:27:06 UTC
