Alpha Real Trust : 2019-11-29 TR1 Disclosure - Notification of major holdings

on the date on which

voting rights of is-

tached to shares (to-

Total of both in %

through financial instru-

% of voting rights at-

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

quence, the regulated subsidiaries of those two firms are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Premier Mi-

Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a conse-

Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Type of financial

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

the instrument is

that may be acquired if

Type of financial in-

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

ISIN code (if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Asset Manage- ment Midco Ltd Premier Asset Manage- ment Holdings Ltd Premier Asset Manage- ment Limited Premier Investment Group Ltd Premier Fund Managers Ltd Premier Miton Group plc Miton Group plc Miton Group Service Com- pany Limited Miton Asset Management 6.57% 6.57% Limited Premier Miton Group plc Miton Group plc Miton Group Service Com- pany Limited Miton Holdings Limited Miton Trust Managers Lim- ited

3