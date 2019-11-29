Alpha Real Trust : 2019-11-29 TR1 Disclosure - Notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-
ALPHA REAL TRUST LD
tachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton
Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a conse-
X
ton Group plc; namely Premier Fund Managers Limited (FRN 143097), Miton Asset Management Lim-
ited (FRN 115241) and Miton Trust Managers Limited (FRN 220241).
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
15/11/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
26/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights at-
|
Resulting situation
6.57%
N/A
6.57%
59,456,611
crossed or reached
1
Position of previous
N/A
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code (if possible)
GB00B13VDP26
3,907,084
6.57%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial in-
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Manage-
Premier Asset Manage-
Premier Asset Manage-
Premier Investment Group
Premier Fund Managers
Premier Miton Group plc
Miton Group plc
Miton Group Service Com-
Miton Asset Management
|
6.57%
6.57%
|
Limited
Premier Miton Group plc
Miton Group plc
Miton Group Service Com-
Miton Holdings Limited
Miton Trust Managers Lim-
3
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
|
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
|
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC, GUILDFORD, UK
Date of completion
26/11/2019
