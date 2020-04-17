Alpha Real Trust : 2020-04-17 Director PDMR notification #1

ANNEX
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Phillip Rose
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO of Alpha Real Capital LLP (Investment
|
|
|
Manager to Alpha Real Trust Limited)
|
|
|
Director of Alpha Real Trust Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
|
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alpha Real Trust Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMY95CP6CYXK69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B13VDP26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Issue of scrip shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
£1.61
|
5,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
5,035
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
£1.606
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
09 April 2020
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment
|
|
|
XLON
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 11:06:02 UTC