ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
Alpha Real Trust : 2020-07-24 Director PDMR notification PR

07/24/2020 | 07:46am EDT

ANNEX

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Phillip Rose

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO of Alpha Real Capital LLP (Investment

Manager to Alpha Real Trust Limited)

Director of Alpha Real Trust Limited

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alpha Real Trust Limited

b)

LEI

213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GB00B13VDP26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of scrip shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.69

4,810

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

4,810

- Price

£1.692

e)

Date of the transaction

17 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment

XLON

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:45:11 UTC
