ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD

(ARTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/07 03:00:00 am
150.5 GBp
Alpha Real Trust : 2019-06-07 Transaction in own shares

06/07/2019 | 05:28am EDT

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

7 June 2019

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Alpha Real Trust announces that on 6 June 2019 it purchased 3,124 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price (before expenses) of 151.5 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held in treasury.

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company (including treasury shares) following the purchase is 74,027,997. The Company holds 6,941,081 shares in treasury. The total voting rights of the Company following the purchase is 67,086,916.

The total voting rights figure (67,086,916) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Alpha Real Trust under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedules below contain a summary of and detailed information about the purchases made by the Company's broker, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited on behalf of the Company.

Schedule 1 - aggregate information:

Date of purchase:

6 June 2019

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased:

3,124

Highest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

151.5

Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

151.5

Volume weighted average price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

151.5

Schedule 2 - individual transactions:

Transaction price

Time of purchase

Number of Ordinary

(pence per Ordinary

Date of purchase

(hh:mm:ss - GMT)

Shares purchased

Share)

6 June 2019

11:09:38

3,124

151.5

For further information please contact:

Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY

Registered No: 44786

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised

and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Alpha Real Trust Limited

David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 1481 742 742

Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 20 7391 4700

Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company

Richard Gray / Atholl Tweedie

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.alpharealtrustlimited.com.

Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY

Registered No: 44786

Registered No: 44786

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised

and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:27:01 UTC
About