Alpha Real Trust : 2019-06-07 Transaction in own shares

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

7 June 2019

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Alpha Real Trust announces that on 6 June 2019 it purchased 3,124 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price (before expenses) of 151.5 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held in treasury.

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company (including treasury shares) following the purchase is 74,027,997. The Company holds 6,941,081 shares in treasury. The total voting rights of the Company following the purchase is 67,086,916.

The total voting rights figure (67,086,916) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Alpha Real Trust under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedules below contain a summary of and detailed information about the purchases made by the Company's broker, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited on behalf of the Company.

Schedule 1 - aggregate information:

Date of purchase: 6 June 2019 Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 3,124 Highest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence) 151.5 Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence) 151.5 Volume weighted average price paid per Ordinary Share (pence) 151.5

Schedule 2 - individual transactions:

Transaction price Time of purchase Number of Ordinary (pence per Ordinary Date of purchase (hh:mm:ss - GMT) Shares purchased Share) 6 June 2019 11:09:38 3,124 151.5

