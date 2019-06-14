Alpha Real Trust : 2019-06-14 Annual Results to 31 March 2019 0 06/14/2019 | 03:39am EDT Send by mail :

14 June 2019 ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ART" OR THE "COMPANY") ART ANNOUNCES ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 NAV per ordinary and A share 204.3p: 31 March 2019 (172.9p: 31 March 2018)

Basic earnings for the year ended 31 March 2019 of 33.1p per ordinary share and 33.5p per A share (18.5p per ordinary share and 23.3p per A share for the year ended 31 March 2018)

Adjusted earnings for the year ended 31 March 2019 of 3.9p per ordinary and A share (3.5p per ordinary and A share for year ended 31 March 2018) *

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of 0.8p per ordinary share, expected to be paid on 19 July 2019 (increased from 0.6p per ordinary share for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of 33%)

Total shareholder return: NAV growth of 15.4% over the year ended 31 March 2019, principally driven by realised gains on sales of investments

Portfolio profit taking and de-risking: sales of the Company's build-to-rent investments; sale of the Frankfurt data centre site for €44.8 million and the Monk Bridge, Leeds Private Rented Sector residential site for £15.2 million

Capital recycling: the sale proceeds of the Frankfurt and Leeds projects are to be primarily redeployed into the Company's growing secured senior and mezzanine debt portfolio.

Increased portfolio weighting towards secured loan investment: over the year ended 31 March 2019, the size of ART's secured loan portfolio almost tripled. £36.1 million invested at 31 March 2019; post year end, further loans totalling £4.7 million have been funded

H2O shopping centre Madrid: following record visitor numbers in 2018 the positive trend has continued in 2019 with a 3.3% increase recorded in the three months to 31 March 2019. * The basis of the adjusted earnings per share is provided in note 9 Registered office: Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. David Jeffreys, Chairman of Alpha Real Trust, commented: "ART's diversified portfolio has substantially increased the weighting towards cashflow driven investments, particularly senior debt, whilst retaining scope for creating capital value growth. Following an active period of capital recycling, ART currently focusses on asset-backed lending, debt investments and high return property investments in Western Europe that are capable of delivering strong risk-adjusted cashflows. Over the past year capital recycling has focussed on portfolio optimisation as well as profit-taking by reducing exposure to development and leasing risk. The sale of the Company's data centre site in Frankfurt and its residential site in Leeds were completed, following the securing of significantly enhanced planning consents under the Company's ownership. These sales have helped deliver 15.4% growth in ART's NAV per ordinary share over the year ended 31 March 2019. ART continues to actively augment and diversify its portfolio of secured real estate loan and secured mezzanine loan investments which are expected to enhance the Company's current earnings. Over the past year the loan portfolio has increased almost threefold, with £13.2 million of investment into the secured loan portfolio completing in the quarter ending 31 March 2019, with an additional £4.7 million of loans granted post period end. The Company is actively repositioning its investments to deliver attractive income returns. For the medium term, the Company's returns are likely to see greater contributions from the growing senior debt and mezzanine loan portfolio and less from capital gains. The Company maintains an active pipeline of potential new secured senior and mezzanine loans and equity investment opportunities under review." The Investment Manager of Alpha Real Trust is Alpha Real Capital LLP. For further information please contact: Alpha Real Trust Limited David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0) 1481 742 742 Gordon Smith, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0) 207 391 4700 Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0) 207 391 4700 Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company Atholl Tweedie / Joanna Langley +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Notes to editors: About Alpha Real Trust Alpha Real Trust Limited targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset- backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns. Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.alpharealtrustlimited.com. About Alpha Real Capital LLP Alpha Real Capital is a value-adding international property fund management group. Alpha Real Capital is the Investment Manager to ART. Brad Bauman and Gordon Smith of Alpha Real Capital are joint Fund Managers to ART. Both have experience in the real estate and finance industries throughout the UK, Europe and Asia. For more information on Alpha Real Capital please visit www.alpharealcapital.com. Registered office: Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Trust summary and objective Strategy Alpha Real Trust Limited ("the Company" or "ART" or "Trust") targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset-backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns. ART currently focusses on asset-backed lending, debt investments and high return property investments in Western Europe that are capable of delivering strong risk adjusted cash flows. The portfolio mix at 31 March 2019, excluding sundry assets/liabilities, was as follows: 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2018 High yielding equity in property investments: 25.1% 21.7% Ground rent investments: - 24.3% Build-to-rent investments: - 28.2% High yielding debt: 26.3% 11.0% Other investments: 6.3% 9.4% Cash: 42.3% 5.4% The Company currently plans to invest the majority of its cash into secured senior or mezzanine debt. Dividends The current intention of the Directors is to pay a dividend and offer a scrip dividend alternative quarterly to all shareholders. Listing The Company's shares are traded on the Specialist Fund Segment ("SFS") of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), ticker ARTL: LSE. Management The Company's Investment Manager is Alpha Real Capital LLP ("ARC"), whose team of investment and asset management professionals focus on the potential to enhance earnings in addition to adding value to the underlying assets, and also focus on the risk profile of each investment within the capital structure to best deliver attractive risk adjusted returns. Control of the Company rests with the non-executive Guernsey based Board of Directors. Financial highlights 12 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 March 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2018 Net asset value (£'000) 136,673 122,157 118,451 Net asset value per ordinary and A share 204.3p 178.4p 172.9p Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted) (adjusted)* 3.9p 2.5p 3.5p Earnings per A share (basic and diluted) (adjusted)* 3.9p 2.5p 3.5p Total earnings per ordinary and A share (basic and diluted) (adjusted)* 3.9p 2.5p 3.5p Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted) 33.1p 6.5p 18.5p Earnings per A share (basic and diluted)** 33.5p 6.5p 23.3p Total earnings per ordinary and A share (basic and diluted) 33.2p 6.5p 18.9p Dividend per share (paid during the period) 2.4p 1.8p 1.8p Special dividend per A share (paid during the period) - - 4.3p The adjusted earnings per share includes adjustments for the effect of the fair value revaluation of investment property and indirect property investments, capital element on Investment Manager's fees, the fair value movements on financial assets and deferred tax provisions: full analysis is provided in note 9 to the accounts. The difference in basic and diluted EPS between ordinary and A shares is due to the Romulus investment, which was exclusively for the benefit of ART A shareholders (note 9). Registered office: Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Chairman's statement I am pleased to present the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. It has been an active year for ART in which the Company's directly and indirectly held investments have benefited from an active management approach. ART continues to de-risk its investment portfolio. Over the past year capital recycling has focussed on portfolio optimisation as well as profit-taking by reducing exposure to development and leasing risk. This investment policy has helped ART deliver a significant increase in total shareholder return, with NAV growth per ordinary share of 15.4% achieved over the year ended 31 March 2019. Income focussed investment ART currently focusses on asset-backed lending, debt investments and high return property investments in Western Europe that are capable of delivering strong risk adjusted cash flows. In line with this focus, recycled capital is predominantly being deployed to augment and diversify its portfolio of secured real estate senior and mezzanine loan investments. Over the medium term the Company's returns are likely to see greater contributions from the growing senior debt and mezzanine loan portfolio and less from capital gains. The Company continues to maintain a pipeline of new investment opportunities under active review which compete for capital allocation. ART benefits from the depth of experience, strength and size of its Investment Manager. Alpha Real Capital has a team of over one hundred investment, asset management and debt professionals based throughout the UK and Europe. ART's active management approach has helped deliver improvements in underlying asset values, in both directly and indirectly held investments across our investment markets. Sale of Frankfurt data centre site As announced on 14 February 2019, the sale of the Company's data centre site in Frankfurt completed for €44.8 million, materially ahead of the Company's latest published value for the site. ART originally acquired an interest in the site by way of an option-to-acquire, subject to obtaining power and planning enhancements, which the Company funded during the option period. ART's site enhancement strategy involved a detailed design and pre-development process for the building and its mechanical and electrical systems that led to the grant of planning consent for a five-storey data centre extending to over 40,000 square metres. In parallel, an agreement was reached with the local utility provider who contracted to upgrade the power supply to the site to deliver a 35 Mega Volt Ampere dual feed power supply on a phased basis to 2020, synchronised with local electricity substation and cable route upgrades. The Company also undertook site enabling works to complete pre-identified ground remediation works and create an electricity receptor building capable of accommodating the upgraded power supply. Sale of Leeds PRS As announced on 1 March 2019, the Company completed the sale of its private rental sector residential development site, 'Monk Bridge' in Leeds for £15.2 million. The Company acquired the development site in December 2015 at which time the site had implemented planning consent for 269 residential units. Detailed consent was subsequently granted for a further 395 residential units in the development over 5 buildings of up to 21 storeys. Full planning permission was obtained for the site which has a residential and commercial net lettable area of approximately 386,000 square feet and 16,000 square feet respectively. The sale price was above the Company's latest published value for the site. ART sold the site with the benefit of full detailed planning permission and completed final stage plans. New secured lending investment Following the successful capital recycling mentioned above, ART is actively augmenting and diversifying its portfolio of secured senior and secured mezzanine loan investments which are expected to increase the Company's current earnings. ART has a portfolio of secured senior and mezzanine loan investments which continues to increase in scale and diversity. These loans are typically secured on real estate investment and development assets with attractive risk-adjusted income returns. As at 31 March 2019, ART had invested a total amount of £36.1 million across thirty two loans, of which five were completed during the quarter to 31 March 2019. Over the past year the loan portfolio has almost tripled, with £13.2 million of investment into the secured loan portfolio completing in the quarter ending 31 March 2019, with an additional £4.7 million of loans granted post year end. During the quarter to 31 March 2019, one mezzanine loan was repaid for £0.7 million, generating an annualised return of 14.0%, and a senior loan was partly repaid for £0.7 million. Post year end, loan repayments of £4.8 million were received. The Company is currently targeting up to £85 million for investment in secured senior and mezzanine loans. Each loan will typically have a term of up to two years, a maximum 75% loan to value ratio and be targeted to generate attractive risk- Registered office: Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. adjusted income returns. Repayment proceeds will be reinvested into new facilities. The Company continues to develop a strong pipeline of new lending opportunities. H2O, Madrid ART has a 30% stake in joint venture with CBRE Global Investors in the H2O shopping centre in Madrid. H2O continues to benefit from ongoing asset management initiatives. The centre attracted record visitor numbers in 2018 and the strong trend has continued into 2019, with visitor numbers increasing 3.3% over the three month period to 31 March 2019 above the same period in 2018. The H2O investment includes a small vacant site located in the same planning zone as H2O that was acquired during 2017. The site had over 11,000 square metres of allocated building rights. Post year end, following a successful planning process which involved an amendment to the local zoning plan, 9,000 square metres of these building rights have been transferred to the H2O plot which, subject to obtaining building licences, creates potential for the future expansion of the shopping centre. An active leasing programme continues as part of ART's active management approach to enhance the asset. Indicative of this approach is the recent commercialisation of an underutilised landscaped area that forms part of the shopping centre with leases signed for two new standalone restaurants. Long leased industrial facility, Hamburg In August 2018, ART acquired an industrial facility in Hamburg, Germany for €16.7 million (£14.8 million) including acquisition costs, leased to a leading international group. Hamburg is one of the main industrial and logistics markets in Germany. The property is held freehold and occupies a site of 11.8 acres in Billbrook, a well-established and well-connected industrial area located approximately 8 kilometres south-east of Hamburg centre. The property is leased to Veolia Umweltservice Nord GmbH, part of the Veolia group, an international industrial specialist in water, waste and energy management, with a 23-year unexpired lease term. Under the operating lease, the tenant is responsible for building maintenance and the rent has periodic inflation linked adjustments. The Hamburg asset is funded by way of a €9.5 million (£8.2 million) non-recourse, fixed rate, bank debt facility which matures in 2028. The Hamburg investment has delivered an annualised income return of 7.3% per annum for the period since acquisition to the balance sheet date. This investment offers the potential to benefit from a long term secure and predictable inflation-linked income stream which is forecast to generate stable high single digit income returns. In addition, the investment offers the potential for associated capital growth from an industrial location in a major German logistics and infrastructure hub. Results and dividends As noted above, the Group made a significant profit on investment disposals of £18.0 million and these generated over £50 million of cash in the last quarter of the year ended 31 March 2019. Share buybacks Under the general authority, approved by shareholders on 5 January 2018, the Company announced a tender offer on 5 October 2018 for up to 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price (before expenses) of 138.0 pence per share. During the year, in total, 1,584,564 ordinary shares were validly tendered under the tender offer. Of the purchased ordinary shares, 1,388,193 were cancelled and 196,371 shares will be held in treasury. The Company renewed its general authority to buy back shares at an extraordinary general meeting on 8 January 2019. No shares have been bought by the Company since it announced on 19 January 2019 the intention to buy back its ordinary shares using existing cash resources, pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders. Dividends Adjusted earnings for the year ended 31 March 2019 are £2.7 million (3.9 pence per ordinary share and A share, see note 9 of the financial statements). This compares with adjusted earnings per ordinary and A share of 3.5 pence for the same period in 2018. In line with its aim to pay dividends quarterly, the Board announces a dividend of 0.8 pence per share which is expected to be paid on 19 July 2019 (ex-dividend date 27 June 2019 and record date 28 June 2019). The dividends paid and declared for the year ended 31 March 2019 totalled 2.4 pence per ordinary share representing an annual dividend yield of 1.8% p.a. on the average share price over the twelve months to 31 March 2019. The net asset value per ordinary and A share at 31 March 2019 is 204.3 pence per share (31 March 2018: 172.9 pence per share) (see Registered office: Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

