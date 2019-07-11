Alpha Real Trust : 2019-07-11 Result of scrip dividend alternative election

11 July 2019

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ART" OR THE "COMPANY")

RESULTS OF SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE ELECTION

Scrip dividend alternative elections were received in respect of 43,960,352 shares representing a take up of 59% of the Company's share capital as at the record date for the dividend. This will result in the issue of 203,134 new ordinary shares (approximately 0.3% of the current issued share capital). These shares will be issued at a price of 173.1 pence each and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.

An application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that admission will occur on 19 July 2019.

Following the issue of these shares, the ordinary share capital of the Company will be 61,165,783 (including 6,961,081 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) and the total voting rights in the Company will be 54,204,702 with effect from 19 July 2019. The figure of 54,204,702 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ART under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Share certificates will be posted to certificated shareholders who elected for scrip dividend shares and shareholders holding shares in CREST, who elected for scrip dividend shares, will have their CREST accounts credited directly on 19 July 2019.

For further information please contact: Alpha Real Trust Limited David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0) 1481 742 742 Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0) 20 7391 4700 Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company Atholl Tweedie / Joanna Langley +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2. Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

