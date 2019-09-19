Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alpha Real Trust Ltd    ARTL   GB00B13VDP26

ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD

(ARTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/19 11:35:00 am
172.5 GBp   --.--%
02:02pALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-09-19 AUPF2 announcement
PU
09/13ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-09-13 Trading update and dividend announcement
PU
08/09ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-08-09 Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alpha Real Trust : 2019-09-19 AUPF2 announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

19 September 2019

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

Purchase of Shares in Alpha UK Property Fund Asset Company (No 2) Limited

Total Voting Rights

The Board of Alpha Real Trust (the "Board") today announces that the Company has purchased 66.4% of the shares in Alpha UK Property Fund Asset Company (No 2) Limited ("AUPF2"), the consideration for which will be satisfied by the re-issue from treasury of 5,030,284 ordinary shares in ART at an issue price equivalent to ART's estimated adjusted net asset value, as set out below. ART now owns 100% of AUPF2.

The shares in AUPF2 were purchased from Antler Investment Holdings Limited, a related party to the Company. The shares in AUPF2 were purchased at its adjusted net asset value with its portfolio independently valued as at 31 August 2019.

The AUPF2 portfolio consists of 2 unlevered industrial assets located in England and the adjusted net asset value of AUPF2 (based on 100% shareholding) is £16.0m. The transaction value is £10.6m.

The 5,030,284 ART shares were re-issued from treasury at a price of 211.4p per share. The price is based upon the Company's recently published net asset value as at 30 June 2019 with adjustments made for dividends paid and share buybacks completed (including the Company's recent tender offer) following this date.

An application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for these 5,030,284 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that admission will occur on 25 September 2019.

Following the re-issue of these shares, the ordinary share capital of the Company will be 61,165,783 (including 1,940,797 ordinary shares held in treasury) and the total voting rights in the Company will be 59,224,986 with effect from 25 September 2019. The figure of 59,224,986 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ART under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Alpha Real Trust Limited

David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 1481 742 742

Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 20 7391 4700

Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company

Atholl Tweedie

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Registered office

PO Box 286

Floor 2

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

1

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 4LY

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised

and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Registered No: 44786

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 18:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD
02:02pALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-09-19 AUPF2 announcement
PU
09/13ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-09-13 Trading update and dividend announcement
PU
08/09ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-08-09 Result of AGM
PU
08/02ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-08-02 Transaction in own shares
PU
07/11ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-07-11 Result of scrip dividend alternative election
PU
07/08ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-07-08 Result of Tender Offer Announcement
PU
06/28ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-06-28 Annual report and financial statements
PU
06/27ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
06/14ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-06-14 Tender offer announcement
PU
06/14ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-06-14 Annual Results to 31 March 2019
PU
More news
Chart ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD
Duration : Period :
Alpha Real Trust Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles Jeffreys Chairman
Jeffrey Chowdhry Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Stephen Rose Non-Executive Director
Melanie Torode Director
William Simpson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA REAL TRUST LTD21.91%117
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION21.76%8 095
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 372
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP10.04%2 956
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC13.64%2 483
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC15.04%1 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group