Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

In the framework of the proper and timely information of the investment community and pursuant to article 4.1.4.3.1.of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, the Company ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A., notifies to the investment community it's Financial Calendar for the year 2020, as follows:

- Announcement of the Annual Financial Report 2019 : Friday, February 28, 2020

- Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting : Monday, April 27, 2020

- Announcement of the Semi Annual Financial Report 01.01.2020 - 30.06.2020 : Friday, July 31, 2020

The Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting the non-distribution of dividend for fiscal year 2019.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely information of the investment community via an amendment of the present announcement.

Kifissia, February 27, 2020