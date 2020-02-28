Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A.    AND.R   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S

(AND.R)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:04am EST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

In the framework of the proper and timely information of the investment community and pursuant to article 4.1.4.3.1.of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, the Company ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A., notifies to the investment community it's Financial Calendar for the year 2020, as follows:

- Announcement of the Annual Financial Report 2019 : Friday, February 28, 2020

- Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting : Monday, April 27, 2020

- Announcement of the Semi Annual Financial Report 01.01.2020 - 30.06.2020 : Friday, July 31, 2020

The Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting the non-distribution of dividend for fiscal year 2019.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely information of the investment community via an amendment of the present announcement.

Kifissia, February 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVE
04:04aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of financial calendar
PU
02/06ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update january 2020
PU
01/23ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Newsletter as of 31 december 2019
PU
01/17ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update december 2019
PU
01/13ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement 229/2020 (no English transla..
PU
01/10ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : NEWSLETTER AS OF 31st DECEMBER 2019
PU
2019ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement 10688/2019 (no English trans..
PU
2019ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update november 2019
PU
2019ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement 9489/2019 (no English transl..
PU
2017PRESS RELEASE : Announcement regarding the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.-7.20%11
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.76%7 496
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.88%3 274
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.20%2 927
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.59%2 282
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group