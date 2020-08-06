Log in
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S

(ANDRO)
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : MONTHLY UPDATE JULY 2020

08/06/2020 | 10:09am EDT

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε.Ε.Χ.

Monthly update | July 2020

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000

Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts

Comparative performance Note 1

NAV PER SHARE

€ 23.6890

Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/07/2020

SHARE PRICE

€ 21.0000

100%

NAV

€ 9.50 mn.

50%

37.68%

TOTAL ASSETS

€ 9.70 mn.

UNDER MANAGEMENT

0%

MARKET CAP

€ 8.42 mn.

-50%

NUMBER OF SHARES

401,136

-71.19%

-100%

OWN SHARES

1,166

07/2000

11/2003

03/2007

07/2010

11/2013

03/2017

07/2020

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index Note 2

Performance update Note 1

Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/07/2020

YTD as of 31/07/2020

Note 3

150%

NAV PER SHARE

-21.57%

100%

ATHEX COMPOSITE

-30.77%

TOTAL RETURN INDEX

78.56%

50%

Premium/Discount

Max 2020

6.26%

0%

0.01%

Min 2020

-19.69%

Average 2020

-12.27%

-50%

31/07/2020

-11.35%

10/2011

07/2013

04/2015

01/2017

10/2018

07/2020

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

Company overview

INCEPTION DATE

25/07/2000

LISTING DATE (IPO)

19/12/2001

DOMICILE

Greece

Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4

BASE CURRENCY

EUR

ex date

type

€ / share

ex date

type

€ / share

ex date

type

€ / share

OGM 22/6/20Note 5

CR

0.75

(23/11/11)

CR

100

(26/03/09)

CR

12

Share Codes

(31/12/19)

CR

0.75

(09/09/11)

CR

5

(14/08/08)

D

8

ISIN

GRS433003019

(12/08/19)

CR

0.75

(21/03/11)

CR

10

(12/03/08)

D

15

OASIS (ASE)

ANDRO

(05/04/18)

D

0.75

(10/09/10)

CR

5

(10/08/07)

D

10

BLOOMBERG

ANDRO GA

(29/04/14)

D

0.8

(22/04/10)

D

10

(09/03/07)

D

17

REUTERS RIC

ANDRr.AT

(29/09/09)

CR

6

(10/08/06)

D

8

Performance History Note 4

Y / Μ

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Total

2020

1.67%

-16.87%

-17.99%

12.75%

0.20%

0.64%

-0.48%

-21.57%

2019

3.73%

5.20%

-0.52%

4.72%

3.66%

2.14%

4.28%

-3.04%

-0.10%

-0.23%

0.86%

1.64%

24.36%

2018

6.88%

-2.29%

-1.49%

3.14%

-5.54%

1.41%

-1.39%

-0.45%

1.10%

-2.75%

0.06%

-0.60%

-2.45%

2017

1.04%

4.06%

4.65%

1.52%

4.14%

4.72%

0.28%

1.22%

-3.49%

-0.29%

-0.95%

6.11%

25.08%

2016

-7.03%

-7.06%

6.19%

0.86%

8.69%

-9.73%

5.34%

0.13%

-1.64%

5.02%

6.60%

2.90%

8.51%

2015

-4.67%

8.05%

-5.91%

1.73%

1.82%

-4.53%

0.78%

-9.70%

3.03%

2.94%

-4.53%

0.43%

-11.31%

2014

1.52%

6.15%

1.84%

-2.83%

-2.08%

0.78%

-1.27%

-1.68%

-5.79%

-8.29%

2.64%

-5.68%

-14.56%

2013

5.70%

0.39%

-10.57%

7.35%

1.03%

-3.44%

1.17%

0.07%

6.09%

7.70%

-0.64%

-2.12%

11.79%

2012

24.15%

-0.25%

5.28%

1.07%

-8.53%

5.61%

-1.35%

2.33%

11.00%

6.96%

6.26%

9.60%

77.67%

2011

3.53%

0.62%

-1.87%

-2.10%

-3.47%

-4.84%

-2.35%

-11.25%

-7.03%

0.80%

-6.76%

-3.29%

-32.68%

2010

-3.22%

-0.60%

6.56%

-2.56%

-5.31%

-4.89%

6.27%

-2.00%

-2.15%

2.67%

-2.37%

2.40%

-5.91%

Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st

2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012 (5) Τhe Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on June 22,2020 approved the reduction of the share capital by the amount of €300,852 by reducing the nominal value of the company share, which will consequently amount from €14.50 to €13.75 each, in order to return capital to the share holders amounting €0.75 per share.

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. doesn't own directly ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 23.414% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/07/2020).

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

1 / 1

www.alphatrust.gr

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 14:08:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 4,00 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net income 2019 2,38 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2019 13,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,21x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,40 M 10,00 M 9,95 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,82x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.-16.00%10
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.75%6 246
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.88%3 288
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.12%2 604
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.11%2 034
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.26%1 995
