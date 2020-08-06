Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : MONTHLY UPDATE JULY 2020

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000
Investment objective
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.
The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.
Share facts
Comparative performance Note 1
NAV PER SHARE
€ 23.6890
Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/07/2020
SHARE PRICE
€ 21.0000
100%
NAV
€ 9.50 mn.
50%
37.68%
TOTAL ASSETS
€ 9.70 mn.
UNDER MANAGEMENT
0%
MARKET CAP
€ 8.42 mn.
-50%
NUMBER OF SHARES
401,136
-71.19%
-100%
OWN SHARES
1,166
07/2000
11/2003
03/2007
07/2010
11/2013
03/2017
07/2020
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index Note 2
Performance update Note 1
Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/07/2020
YTD as of 31/07/2020
Note 3
150%
NAV PER SHARE
-21.57%
100%
ATHEX COMPOSITE
-30.77%
TOTAL RETURN INDEX
78.56%
50%
Premium/Discount
Max 2020
6.26%
0%
0.01%
Min 2020
-19.69%
Average 2020
-12.27%
-50%
31/07/2020
-11.35%
10/2011
07/2013
04/2015
01/2017
10/2018
07/2020
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index
Company overview
INCEPTION DATE
25/07/2000
LISTING DATE (IPO)
19/12/2001
DOMICILE
Greece
Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4
BASE CURRENCY
EUR
ex date
type
€ / share
ex date
type
€ / share
ex date
type
€ / share
OGM 22/6/20Note 5
CR
0.75
(23/11/11)
CR
100
(26/03/09)
CR
12
Share Codes
(31/12/19)
CR
0.75
(09/09/11)
CR
5
(14/08/08)
D
8
ISIN
GRS433003019
(12/08/19)
CR
0.75
(21/03/11)
CR
10
(12/03/08)
D
15
OASIS (ASE)
ANDRO
(05/04/18)
D
0.75
(10/09/10)
CR
5
(10/08/07)
D
10
BLOOMBERG
ANDRO GA
(29/04/14)
D
0.8
(22/04/10)
D
10
(09/03/07)
D
17
REUTERS RIC
ANDRr.AT
(29/09/09)
CR
6
(10/08/06)
D
8
Performance History Note 4
Y / Μ
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Total
2020
1.67%
-16.87%
-17.99%
12.75%
0.20%
0.64%
-0.48%
-21.57%
2019
3.73%
5.20%
-0.52%
4.72%
3.66%
2.14%
4.28%
-3.04%
-0.10%
-0.23%
0.86%
1.64%
24.36%
2018
6.88%
-2.29%
-1.49%
3.14%
-5.54%
1.41%
-1.39%
-0.45%
1.10%
-2.75%
0.06%
-0.60%
-2.45%
2017
1.04%
4.06%
4.65%
1.52%
4.14%
4.72%
0.28%
1.22%
-3.49%
-0.29%
-0.95%
6.11%
25.08%
2016
-7.03%
-7.06%
6.19%
0.86%
8.69%
-9.73%
5.34%
0.13%
-1.64%
5.02%
6.60%
2.90%
8.51%
2015
-4.67%
8.05%
-5.91%
1.73%
1.82%
-4.53%
0.78%
-9.70%
3.03%
2.94%
-4.53%
0.43%
-11.31%
2014
1.52%
6.15%
1.84%
-2.83%
-2.08%
0.78%
-1.27%
-1.68%
-5.79%
-8.29%
2.64%
-5.68%
-14.56%
2013
5.70%
0.39%
-10.57%
7.35%
1.03%
-3.44%
1.17%
0.07%
6.09%
7.70%
-0.64%
-2.12%
11.79%
2012
24.15%
-0.25%
5.28%
1.07%
-8.53%
5.61%
-1.35%
2.33%
11.00%
6.96%
6.26%
9.60%
77.67%
2011
3.53%
0.62%
-1.87%
-2.10%
-3.47%
-4.84%
-2.35%
-11.25%
-7.03%
0.80%
-6.76%
-3.29%
-32.68%
2010
-3.22%
-0.60%
6.56%
-2.56%
-5.31%
-4.89%
6.27%
-2.00%
-2.15%
2.67%
-2.37%
2.40%
-5.91%
Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st
2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012 (5) Τhe Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on June 22,2020 approved the reduction of the share capital by the amount of €300,852 by reducing the nominal value of the company share, which will consequently amount from €14.50 to €13.75 each, in order to return capital to the share holders amounting €0.75 per share.
