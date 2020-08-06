Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : MONTHLY UPDATE JULY 2020

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε.Ε.Χ.

Monthly update | July 2020 Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000 Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts Comparative performance Note 1 NAV PER SHARE € 23.6890 Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/07/2020 SHARE PRICE € 21.0000 100% NAV € 9.50 mn. 50% 37.68% TOTAL ASSETS € 9.70 mn. UNDER MANAGEMENT 0% MARKET CAP € 8.42 mn. -50% NUMBER OF SHARES 401,136 -71.19% -100% OWN SHARES 1,166 07/2000 11/2003 03/2007 07/2010 11/2013 03/2017 07/2020 NAV Per Share Athex Composite Total Return Index Note 2 Performance update Note 1 Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/07/2020 YTD as of 31/07/2020 Note 3 150% NAV PER SHARE -21.57% 100% ATHEX COMPOSITE -30.77% TOTAL RETURN INDEX 78.56% 50% Premium/Discount Max 2020 6.26% 0% 0.01% Min 2020 -19.69% Average 2020 -12.27% -50% 31/07/2020 -11.35% 10/2011 07/2013 04/2015 01/2017 10/2018 07/2020 NAV Per Share Athex Composite Total Return Index Company overview INCEPTION DATE 25/07/2000 LISTING DATE (IPO) 19/12/2001 DOMICILE Greece Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4 BASE CURRENCY EUR ex date type € / share ex date type € / share ex date type € / share OGM 22/6/20Note 5 CR 0.75 (23/11/11) CR 100 (26/03/09) CR 12 Share Codes (31/12/19) CR 0.75 (09/09/11) CR 5 (14/08/08) D 8 ISIN GRS433003019 (12/08/19) CR 0.75 (21/03/11) CR 10 (12/03/08) D 15 OASIS (ASE) ANDRO (05/04/18) D 0.75 (10/09/10) CR 5 (10/08/07) D 10 BLOOMBERG ANDRO GA (29/04/14) D 0.8 (22/04/10) D 10 (09/03/07) D 17 REUTERS RIC ANDRr.AT (29/09/09) CR 6 (10/08/06) D 8 Performance History Note 4 Y / Μ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total 2020 1.67% -16.87% -17.99% 12.75% 0.20% 0.64% -0.48% -21.57% 2019 3.73% 5.20% -0.52% 4.72% 3.66% 2.14% 4.28% -3.04% -0.10% -0.23% 0.86% 1.64% 24.36% 2018 6.88% -2.29% -1.49% 3.14% -5.54% 1.41% -1.39% -0.45% 1.10% -2.75% 0.06% -0.60% -2.45% 2017 1.04% 4.06% 4.65% 1.52% 4.14% 4.72% 0.28% 1.22% -3.49% -0.29% -0.95% 6.11% 25.08% 2016 -7.03% -7.06% 6.19% 0.86% 8.69% -9.73% 5.34% 0.13% -1.64% 5.02% 6.60% 2.90% 8.51% 2015 -4.67% 8.05% -5.91% 1.73% 1.82% -4.53% 0.78% -9.70% 3.03% 2.94% -4.53% 0.43% -11.31% 2014 1.52% 6.15% 1.84% -2.83% -2.08% 0.78% -1.27% -1.68% -5.79% -8.29% 2.64% -5.68% -14.56% 2013 5.70% 0.39% -10.57% 7.35% 1.03% -3.44% 1.17% 0.07% 6.09% 7.70% -0.64% -2.12% 11.79% 2012 24.15% -0.25% 5.28% 1.07% -8.53% 5.61% -1.35% 2.33% 11.00% 6.96% 6.26% 9.60% 77.67% 2011 3.53% 0.62% -1.87% -2.10% -3.47% -4.84% -2.35% -11.25% -7.03% 0.80% -6.76% -3.29% -32.68% 2010 -3.22% -0.60% 6.56% -2.56% -5.31% -4.89% 6.27% -2.00% -2.15% 2.67% -2.37% 2.40% -5.91%

Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st

2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012 (5) Τhe Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on June 22,2020 approved the reduction of the share capital by the amount of €300,852 by reducing the nominal value of the company share, which will consequently amount from €14.50 to €13.75 each, in order to return capital to the share holders amounting €0.75 per share.

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. doesn't own directly ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 23.414% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/07/2020).