Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : NEWSLETTER AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000
Investment objective
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.
The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.
Share facts
NAV PER SHARE
€ 20.9338
SHARE PRICE
€ 21.0000
NAV
€ 8.40 mn.
TOTAL ASSETS UNDER
€ 8.59 mn.
MANAGEMENT
MARKET CAP
€ 8.42 mn.
NUMBER OF SHARES
401,136
OWN SHARES
1,166
Performance update Note 1
Period
Share price
NAV per share
3 Μonths
-16.00%
-30.69%
6 Μonths
-12.07%
-29.11%
9 Μonths
-6.45%
-28.39%
12 Μonths
-3.20%
-20.60%
Manager comment
The unprecedented health crisis that erupted, led to a partial or complete lockdown of economic activity globally and in Greece. The increased uncertainty caused severe turmoil in all Stock Exchanges, while the domestic Capital Market was among the worst performers worldwide with losses of -39.09%.
The impact on the economy and corporate profits, will depend on the evolution and duration of the health crisis and the lockdown of the economic activities. GDP is estimated to contract in a range of -5% to -10% in 2020. Tourism, exports, consumption and investments will be seriously affected.
The Greek Government has acted immediately by taking measures to support the economy, businesses and workers' incomes. The measures approved, amounting to EUR 6.8bn (3.5% of GDP) aim to reduce the expected recession. ECB's with its extra emergency bond-buying program could buy up to EUR 12bn of GGBs, as Greece is included in QE for the first time.
The normalization will be determined by the date of the discovery of an effective drug, the course of the lifting of the emergency measures and their impact on the economy, as well as the impact of the expansionary fiscal and monetary intervention, mainly at european level.
We maintain a cautious stance until there is better visibility on the economic impact of the COVID-19. New investment opportunities might arise after the situation stabilizing.
Comparative performance Note 1
Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/03/2020
100%
50%
21.66%
0%
-50%
End of reference date 31/03/2020
-74.50%
-100%
Indices performance 1st quarter 202
0
07/2000
11/2003
02/2007
05/2010
08/2013
12/2016
03/2020
ATHEX COMPOSITE
-39.09%
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index
Note 2
SHARE PRICE INDEX
Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 Note 3 to 31/03/2020
ATHEX COMPOSITE
-38.72%
TOTAL RETURN INDEX
150%
FTSE/ATHEX LARGE
-41.00%
CAP
100%
FTSE/ATHEX MID CAP
-37.19%
MID & SMALL CAP
-23.42%
50%
57.79%
INDEX
End of reference date 31/03/2020
0%
-11.47%
Company overview
-50%
INCEPTION DATE
25/07/2000
10/2011
06/2013
03/2015
11/2016
07/2018
03/2020
LISTING DATE (IPO)
19/12/2001
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index
DOMICILE
Greece
TERMINATION DATE
31/12/2022
BASE CURRENCY
EUR
Premium/Discount
Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4
LISTING
ATHENS STOCK
Max 2020
6.26%
ex date
type
€ / share
ex date
type
€ / share
EXCHANGE
(31/12/19)
CR
0.75
(22/04/10)
D
10
Min 2020
-19.69%
(12/08/19)
CR
0.75
(29/09/09)
CR
6
Share΄s Codes
(05/04/18)
D
0.75
(26/03/09)
CR
12
ISIN
GRS433003019
Average 2020
-11.27%
(29/04/14)
D
0.8
(14/08/08)
D
8
OASIS (ASE)
ANDRO
(23/11/11)
CR
100
(12/03/08)
D
15
BLOOMBERG
ANDRO GA
31/03/2020
0.32%
(09/09/11)
CR
5
(10/08/07)
D
10
REUTERS RIC
ANDRr.AT
(21/03/11)
CR
10
(09/03/07)
D
17
(10/09/10)
CR
5
(10/08/06)
D
8
Important information: Data as at 31/03/2020, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012.
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000
L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000
Asset Class Breakdown
Equity Sector Allocation Note 2
Sector
Average weight
Equity
84.60%
Bonds 2.43%
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
Consumer, Cyclical
23.11%
Technology
19.27%
Financial
14.94%
Industrial
10.97%
Basic Materials
10.21%
Consumer, Non-cyclical
9.56%
Telecommunications
3.24%
Energy
0.71%
Risk Report 1st quarter 2020
Risk Return Data Note 1
Utilities
0.65%
ATHEX COMPOSITE
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA
SHARE PRICE INDEX
OBSERVED VOLATILITY
24.41%
VOLATILITY
35.85%
Top 5 holdings Note 2
Company
Sector
% of Total
DOWNSIDE VOLATILITY
26.73%
BETA
0.585
QUEST HOLDINGS SA
Technology
16.93%
SHARPE RATIO
-0.91
R SQUARE
73.88%
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL ATH
Industrial
8.35%
SORTINO RATIO
-0.83
CORRELATION
0.86
THRACE PLASTICS CO SA
Basic Materials
6.31%
VALUE-AT-RISK MEASURES 99% CONF. LEVEL
ELVE S.A.
Consumer, Cyclical
4.86%
(1 DAY INV. HORIZON) Note 3
OPAP
Consumer, Cyclical
4.64%
VALUE-AT-RISK
-6.75%
Performance History Note 4
Y / Μ
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Total
2020
1.67%
-16.87%
-17.99%
-30.69%
2019
3.73%
5.20%
-0.52%
4.72%
3.66%
2.14%
4.28%
-3.04%
-0.10%
-0.23%
0.86%
1.64%
24.36%
2018
6.88%
-2.29%
-1.49%
3.14%
-5.54%
1.41%
-1.39%
-0.45%
1.10%
-2.75%
0.06%
-0.60%
-2.45%
2017
1.04%
4.06%
4.65%
1.52%
4.14%
4.72%
0.28%
1.22%
-3.49%
-0.29%
-0.95%
6.11%
25.08%
2016
-7.03%
-7.06%
6.19%
0.86%
8.69%
-9.73%
5.34%
0.13%
-1.64%
5.02%
6.60%
2.90%
8.51%
2015
-4.67%
8.05%
-5.91%
1.73%
1.82%
-4.53%
0.78%
-9.70%
3.03%
2.94%
-4.53%
0.43%
-11.31%
2014
1.52%
6.15%
1.84%
-2.83%
-2.08%
0.78%
-1.27%
-1.68%
-5.79%
-8.29%
2.64%
-5.68%
-14.56%
2013
5.70%
0.39%
-10.57%
7.35%
1.03%
-3.44%
1.17%
0.07%
6.09%
7.70%
-0.64%
-2.12%
11.79%
2012
24.15%
-0.25%
5.28%
1.07%
-8.53%
5.61%
-1.35%
2.33%
11.00%
6.96%
6.26%
9.60%
77.67%
2011
3.53%
0.62%
-1.87%
-2.10%
-3.47%
-4.84%
-2.35%
-11.25%
-7.03%
0.80%
-6.76%
-3.29%
-32.68%
2010
-3.22%
-0.60%
6.56%
-2.56%
-5.31%
-4.89%
6.27%
-2.00%
-2.15%
2.67%
-2.37%
2.40%
-5.91%
Important information: Data as at 31/03/2020, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Risk-Returns performance measures for the last year of observations (2) Average weighted quarterly data (3) VaR estimation for the Quarter's Last Trading Day (4) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment excluding Own Shares.
This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. doesn't own directly ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 23.419% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/03/2020).
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:45:06 UTC