MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A.

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S

(AND.R)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : NEWSLETTER AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

04/15/2020 | 09:46am EDT

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu

1st quarter 2020

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000

Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts

NAV PER SHARE

€ 20.9338

SHARE PRICE

€ 21.0000

NAV

€ 8.40 mn.

TOTAL ASSETS UNDER

€ 8.59 mn.

MANAGEMENT

MARKET CAP

€ 8.42 mn.

NUMBER OF SHARES

401,136

OWN SHARES

1,166

Performance update Note 1

Period

Share price

NAV per share

3 Μonths

-16.00%

-30.69%

6 Μonths

-12.07%

-29.11%

9 Μonths

-6.45%

-28.39%

12 Μonths

-3.20%

-20.60%

Manager comment

The unprecedented health crisis that erupted, led to a partial or complete lockdown of economic activity globally and in Greece. The increased uncertainty caused severe turmoil in all Stock Exchanges, while the domestic Capital Market was among the worst performers worldwide with losses of -39.09%.

The impact on the economy and corporate profits, will depend on the evolution and duration of the health crisis and the lockdown of the economic activities. GDP is estimated to contract in a range of -5% to -10% in 2020. Tourism, exports, consumption and investments will be seriously affected.

The Greek Government has acted immediately by taking measures to support the economy, businesses and workers' incomes. The measures approved, amounting to EUR 6.8bn (3.5% of GDP) aim to reduce the expected recession. ECB's with its extra emergency bond-buying program could buy up to EUR 12bn of GGBs, as Greece is included in QE for the first time.

The normalization will be determined by the date of the discovery of an effective drug, the course of the lifting of the emergency measures and their impact on the economy, as well as the impact of the expansionary fiscal and monetary intervention, mainly at european level.

We maintain a cautious stance until there is better visibility on the economic impact of the COVID-19. New investment opportunities might arise after the situation stabilizing.

Comparative performance Note 1

Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/03/2020

100%

50%

21.66%

0%

-50%

End of reference date 31/03/2020

-74.50%

-100%

Indices performance 1st quarter 202

0

07/2000

11/2003

02/2007

05/2010

08/2013

12/2016

03/2020

ATHEX COMPOSITE

-39.09%

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

Note 2

SHARE PRICE INDEX

Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 Note 3 to 31/03/2020

ATHEX COMPOSITE

-38.72%

TOTAL RETURN INDEX

150%

FTSE/ATHEX LARGE

-41.00%

CAP

100%

FTSE/ATHEX MID CAP

-37.19%

MID & SMALL CAP

-23.42%

50%

57.79%

INDEX

End of reference date 31/03/2020

0%

-11.47%

Company overview

-50%

INCEPTION DATE

25/07/2000

10/2011

06/2013

03/2015

11/2016

07/2018

03/2020

LISTING DATE (IPO)

19/12/2001

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

DOMICILE

Greece

TERMINATION DATE

31/12/2022

BASE CURRENCY

EUR

Premium/Discount

Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4

LISTING

ATHENS STOCK

Max 2020

6.26%

ex date

type

€ / share

ex date

type

€ / share

EXCHANGE

(31/12/19)

CR

0.75

(22/04/10)

D

10

Min 2020

-19.69%

(12/08/19)

CR

0.75

(29/09/09)

CR

6

Share΄s Codes

(05/04/18)

D

0.75

(26/03/09)

CR

12

ISIN

GRS433003019

Average 2020

-11.27%

(29/04/14)

D

0.8

(14/08/08)

D

8

OASIS (ASE)

ANDRO

(23/11/11)

CR

100

(12/03/08)

D

15

BLOOMBERG

ANDRO GA

31/03/2020

0.32%

(09/09/11)

CR

5

(10/08/07)

D

10

REUTERS RIC

ANDRr.AT

(21/03/11)

CR

10

(09/03/07)

D

17

(10/09/10)

CR

5

(10/08/06)

D

8

Important information: Data as at 31/03/2020, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012.

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

1 / 2

www.alphatrust.gr

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu

1st quarter 2020

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000

Asset Class Breakdown

Equity Sector Allocation Note 2

Sector

Average weight

Equity

84.60%

Bonds 2.43%

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

Consumer, Cyclical

23.11%

Technology

19.27%

Financial

14.94%

Industrial

10.97%

Basic Materials

10.21%

Consumer, Non-cyclical

9.56%

Telecommunications

3.24%

Energy

0.71%

Risk Report 1st quarter 2020

Risk Return Data Note 1

Utilities

0.65%

ATHEX COMPOSITE

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA

SHARE PRICE INDEX

OBSERVED VOLATILITY

24.41%

VOLATILITY

35.85%

Top 5 holdings Note 2

Company

Sector

% of Total

DOWNSIDE VOLATILITY

26.73%

BETA

0.585

QUEST HOLDINGS SA

Technology

16.93%

SHARPE RATIO

-0.91

R SQUARE

73.88%

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL ATH

Industrial

8.35%

SORTINO RATIO

-0.83

CORRELATION

0.86

THRACE PLASTICS CO SA

Basic Materials

6.31%

VALUE-AT-RISK MEASURES 99% CONF. LEVEL

ELVE S.A.

Consumer, Cyclical

4.86%

(1 DAY INV. HORIZON) Note 3

OPAP

Consumer, Cyclical

4.64%

VALUE-AT-RISK

-6.75%

Performance History Note 4

Y / Μ

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Total

2020

1.67%

-16.87%

-17.99%

-30.69%

2019

3.73%

5.20%

-0.52%

4.72%

3.66%

2.14%

4.28%

-3.04%

-0.10%

-0.23%

0.86%

1.64%

24.36%

2018

6.88%

-2.29%

-1.49%

3.14%

-5.54%

1.41%

-1.39%

-0.45%

1.10%

-2.75%

0.06%

-0.60%

-2.45%

2017

1.04%

4.06%

4.65%

1.52%

4.14%

4.72%

0.28%

1.22%

-3.49%

-0.29%

-0.95%

6.11%

25.08%

2016

-7.03%

-7.06%

6.19%

0.86%

8.69%

-9.73%

5.34%

0.13%

-1.64%

5.02%

6.60%

2.90%

8.51%

2015

-4.67%

8.05%

-5.91%

1.73%

1.82%

-4.53%

0.78%

-9.70%

3.03%

2.94%

-4.53%

0.43%

-11.31%

2014

1.52%

6.15%

1.84%

-2.83%

-2.08%

0.78%

-1.27%

-1.68%

-5.79%

-8.29%

2.64%

-5.68%

-14.56%

2013

5.70%

0.39%

-10.57%

7.35%

1.03%

-3.44%

1.17%

0.07%

6.09%

7.70%

-0.64%

-2.12%

11.79%

2012

24.15%

-0.25%

5.28%

1.07%

-8.53%

5.61%

-1.35%

2.33%

11.00%

6.96%

6.26%

9.60%

77.67%

2011

3.53%

0.62%

-1.87%

-2.10%

-3.47%

-4.84%

-2.35%

-11.25%

-7.03%

0.80%

-6.76%

-3.29%

-32.68%

2010

-3.22%

-0.60%

6.56%

-2.56%

-5.31%

-4.89%

6.27%

-2.00%

-2.15%

2.67%

-2.37%

2.40%

-5.91%

Important information: Data as at 31/03/2020, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Risk-Returns performance measures for the last year of observations (2) Average weighted quarterly data (3) VaR estimation for the Quarter's Last Trading Day (4) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment excluding Own Shares.

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. doesn't own directly ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 23.419% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/03/2020).

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

2 / 2

www.alphatrust.gr

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:45:06 UTC
