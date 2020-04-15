Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : NEWSLETTER AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

Manager comment

The unprecedented health crisis that erupted, led to a partial or complete lockdown of economic activity globally and in Greece. The increased uncertainty caused severe turmoil in all Stock Exchanges, while the domestic Capital Market was among the worst performers worldwide with losses of -39.09%.

The impact on the economy and corporate profits, will depend on the evolution and duration of the health crisis and the lockdown of the economic activities. GDP is estimated to contract in a range of -5% to -10% in 2020. Tourism, exports, consumption and investments will be seriously affected.

The Greek Government has acted immediately by taking measures to support the economy, businesses and workers' incomes. The measures approved, amounting to EUR 6.8bn (3.5% of GDP) aim to reduce the expected recession. ECB's with its extra emergency bond-buying program could buy up to EUR 12bn of GGBs, as Greece is included in QE for the first time.

The normalization will be determined by the date of the discovery of an effective drug, the course of the lifting of the emergency measures and their impact on the economy, as well as the impact of the expansionary fiscal and monetary intervention, mainly at european level.

We maintain a cautious stance until there is better visibility on the economic impact of the COVID-19. New investment opportunities might arise after the situation stabilizing.

