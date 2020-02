Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : FUNDS' CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCES FEBRUARY 2020

February 3rd2020

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUNDS' CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCES

Institutional Share Classes - I for the funds are also available. Activation date: 01/10/2018

M/F renamed according to the approved by decision no. 327/26.6.2019 (Ref.No. 2333/26.6.2019) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, from "ALPHA TRUST EUROSTAR Balanced" to "ALPHA TRUST ECLECTIC Balanced Fund". The M/F merged with the M/F "ALPHA TRUST ECLECTIC Fund of Funds - Balanced" on 14/05/2019

Inception of the M/F THE OCCUPATIONAL PENSION BALANCED FUND OF POLICE-FIRE-PORT ASSOCIATION: 01/07/2016

Authorisation as an MMF under Regulation (EU) 2017/1131: Approved by decision no. 321/29.5.2019 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission