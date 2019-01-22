Alphabet : 01.22.2019 Alphabet to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2019 Technology and Internet Conference more

Log in
Alphabet

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
News 
Official Publications

Alphabet : 01.22.2019 Alphabet to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2019 Technology and Internet Conference

01/22/2019 | 07:49pm EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (January 22, 2019) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) announced today that Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2019 Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, California. The session is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

To access the live audio webcast of the session, please click here.

About Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 90,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Ads, Maps, Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Android. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google. You can read more about Alphabet's mission here.

Contact

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@abc.xyz

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:48:00 UTC
