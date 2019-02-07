Alphabet : 02.07.2019 Alphabet to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference more

Log in
02/07/2019 | 07:45pm EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (February 7, 2019) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) announced today that Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Google, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California. The session is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 25, 2019.

To access the live audio webcast of the session, please click here.

About Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 90,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Ads, Maps, Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Android. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google. You can read more about Alphabet's mission here.

Contact

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@abc.xyz

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 00:44:01 UTC
