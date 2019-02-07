Alphabet : 02.07.2019 Alphabet to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (February 7, 2019) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) announced today that Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Google, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California. The session is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 25, 2019.

To access the live audio webcast of the session, please click here.

