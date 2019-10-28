Alphabet : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 10/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. "I am extremely pleased with the progress we made across the board in the third quarter, from our recent advancements in search and quantum computing to our strong revenue growth driven by mobile search, YouTube and Cloud," said Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google. "We're focused on providing the most helpful services to our users and partners, and we see many opportunities ahead." "Our businesses delivered another quarter of strong performance, with revenues of $40.5 billion, up 20% versus the third quarter of 2018 and up 22% on a constant currency basis," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "We continue to invest thoughtfully in talent and infrastructure to support our growth, particularly in newer areas like Cloud and machine learning." Q3 2019 financial highlights The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in millions, except for per share information, percentages, and number of employees; unaudited): Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Revenues $33,740 $40,499 Increase in revenues year over year 21% 20% Increase in constant currency revenues year over year 22% 22% Operating income(1) $8,625 $9,177 Operating margin(1) 26% 23% Other income (expense), net(1) $1,458 ($549) Net income $9,192 $7,068 Diluted EPS $13.06 $10.12 Diluted shares (in thousands) 703,859 698,199 Effective tax rate 9% 18% Number of employees 94,372 114,096 Q3 2018 results have been recast to reflect the reclassification of performance fees from general and administrative expenses to other income (expense), net (OI&E) to conform to the current period presentation. Q3 2019 supplemental information (in millions, except for percentages; unaudited) Segment revenues and operating results Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Google properties revenues $24,054 $28,647 Google Network Members' properties revenues 4,900 5,269 Google advertising revenues 28,954 33,916 Google other revenues 4,640 6,428 Google segment revenues $33,594 $40,344 Other Bets revenues $146 $155 Google operating income $9,490 $10,865 Other Bets operating loss ($727) ($941) Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) to Google Network Members and distribution partners Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 TAC to Google Network Members $3,427 $3,634 TAC to Google Network Members as % of Google Network 70% 69% Members' properties revenues TAC to distribution partners $3,155 $3,856 TAC to distribution partners as % of Google properties 13% 13% revenues Total TAC $6,582 $7,490 Total TAC as % of Google advertising revenues 23% 22% Monetization metrics information Change from Q3 2018 Change from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 (YoY) to Q3 2019 (QoQ) Paid clicks on Google properties 18 % 1% Cost-per-click on Google properties (2)% 3% Impressions on Google Network Members' properties 12 % 0% Cost-per-impression on Google Network Members' properties (3)% 0% Webcast and conference call information A live audio webcast of our third quarter 2019 earnings release call will be available at http://abc.xyz/investor. The call begins today at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site. We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on our investor relations website (http://abc.xyz/investor). Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which are on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at http://abc.xyz/ investor and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 28, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. About non-GAAP financial measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: free cash flow; constant currency revenues; and constant currency revenue growth. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial 2 measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non- GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" and "Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues" included at the end of this release. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands and par value per share amounts) December 31, September 30, 2018 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,701 $ 16,032 Marketable securities 92,439 105,145 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 109,140 121,177 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $729 and $643 20,838 20,889 Income taxes receivable, net 355 192 Inventory 1,107 1,401 Other current assets 4,236 4,699 Total current assets 135,676 148,358 Non-marketable investments 13,859 12,488 Deferred income taxes 737 564 Property and equipment, net 59,719 69,252 Operating lease assets 0 10,341 Intangible assets, net 2,220 1,747 Goodwill 17,888 18,069 Other non-current assets 2,693 2,225 Total assets $ 232,792 $ 263,044 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,378 $ 4,142 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,839 7,399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,958 21,038 Accrued revenue share 4,592 4,835 Deferred revenue 1,784 1,679 Income taxes payable, net 69 131 Total current liabilities 34,620 39,224 Long-term debt 4,012 4,082 Deferred revenue, non-current 396 364 Income taxes payable, non-current 11,327 11,355 Deferred income taxes 1,264 1,747 Operating lease liabilities 0 9,666 Other long-term liabilities 3,545 1,637 Total liabilities 55,164 68,075 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 100,000 shares authorized; no 0 0 shares issued and outstanding Class A and Class B common stock, and Class C capital stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value per share: 15,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 9,000,000, Class B 3,000,000, Class C 3,000,000); 695,556 (Class A 299,242, Class B 46,636, Class C 349,678) and 690,906 (Class A 299,624, Class B 46,508, Class C 344,774) 45,049 49,040 shares issued and outstanding Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,306) (1,196) Retained earnings 134,885 147,125 Total stockholders' equity 177,628 194,969 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 232,792 $ 263,044 4 Alphabet Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues $ 33,740 $ 40,499 $ 97,543 $ 115,782 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 14,281 17,568 41,631 50,876 Research and development 5,232 6,554 15,385 18,796 Sales and marketing 3,849 4,609 11,233 12,726 General and administrative 1,753 2,591 4,920 6,722 European Commission fines 0 0 5,071 1,697 Total costs and expenses 25,115 31,322 78,240 90,817 Income from operations 8,625 9,177 19,303 24,965 Other income (expense), net 1,458 (549) 5,538 3,956 Income before income taxes 10,083 8,628 24,841 28,921 Provision for income taxes 891 1,560 3,053 5,249 Net income $ 9,192 $ 7,068 $ 21,788 $ 23,672 Basic earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and $ 13.21 $ 10.20 $ 31.34 $ 34.12 Class C capital stock Diluted earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and $ 13.06 $ 10.12 $ 30.95 $ 33.83 Class C capital stock 5 Alphabet Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 9,192 $ 7,068 $ 21,788 $ 23,672 Adjustments: Depreciation and impairment of property and equipment 2,138 2,732 5,791 7,774 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 217 188 664 594 Stock-based compensation expense 2,230 2,624 7,100 8,149 Deferred income taxes 880 (239) 723 381 (Gain) loss on debt and equity securities, net (1,353) 1,479 (5,413) (2,399) Other 38 (71) (82) (119) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (670) (1) 718 25 Income taxes, net (1,235) 185 (1,891) 210 Other assets (484) (611) (1,240) (787) Accounts payable 316 57 293 (386) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,857 1,853 6,457 2,927 Accrued revenue share 107 261 (196) 201 Deferred revenue (23) (59) 272 (149) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,210 15,466 34,984 40,093 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,282) (6,732) (18,058) (17,496) Purchases of marketable securities (14,299) (36,244) (37,340) (80,968) Maturities and sales of marketable securities 9,403 34,091 34,926 74,783 Purchases of non-marketable investments (386) (404) (1,118) (1,499) Maturities and sales of non-marketable investments 154 91 1,345 297 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible (18) (126) (1,452) (373) assets Other investing activities 20 379 69 468 Net cash used in investing activities (10,408) (8,945) (21,628) (24,788) Financing activities Net payments related to stock-based award activities (1,253) (1,131) (3,952) (3,566) Repurchases of capital stock (2,200) (5,696) (6,425) (12,298) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of costs 530 0 6,766 317 Repayments of debt (555) (145) (6,822) (538) Proceeds from sale of interest in consolidated entities 0 18 0 202 Net cash used in financing activities (3,478) (6,954) (10,433) (15,883) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (29) (122) (195) (91) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (705) (555) 2,728 (669) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,148 16,587 10,715 16,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,443 $ 16,032 $ 13,443 $ 16,032 6 Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in millions; unaudited): We provide free cash flow because it is a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and acquisitions, and to strengthen our balance sheet. Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,466 Less: purchases of property and equipment (6,732) Free cash flow $ 8,734 Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. 7 Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues (in millions; unaudited): We provide non-GAAP constant currency revenues and growth because they facilitate the comparison of current results to historic performance by excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities, which are not indicative of our core operating results. Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 YoY QoQ (using Q3'18's FX rates) (using Q2'19's FX rates) EMEA revenues (GAAP) $ 12,667 $ 12,667 Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates 456 N/A Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates N/A 82 Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19 (102) (102) EMEA constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 13,021 $ 12,647 Prior period EMEA revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP) $ 10,909 $ 12,313 EMEA revenue growth (GAAP) 16% 2 % EMEA constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) 19% 3 % APAC revenues (GAAP) $ 6,828 $ 6,828 Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates 17 N/A Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates N/A (39) Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19 (14) (14) APAC constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 6,831 $ 6,775 Prior period APAC revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP) $ 5,401 $ 6,536 APAC revenue growth (GAAP) 26% 4 % APAC constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) 26% 4 % Other Americas revenues (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 2,293 Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates 66 N/A Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates N/A (13) Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19 (3) (3) Other Americas constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 2,356 $ 2,277 Prior period Other Americas revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP) $ 1,827 $ 2,124 Other Americas revenue growth (GAAP) 25% 8 % Other Americas constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) 29% 7 % United States revenues (GAAP) $ 18,711 $ 18,711 United States revenue growth (GAAP) 21% 5 % Revenues (GAAP) $ 40,499 $ 40,499 Constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 40,919 $ 40,410 Prior period revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP) $ 33,660 $ 38,836 Revenue growth (GAAP) 20% 4 % Constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) 22% 4 % Non-GAAPconstant currency revenues and growth: We define non-GAAP constant currency revenues as total revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities, and we use it to determine the constant currency revenue growth on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter bases. Non-GAAP constant currency revenues are calculated by translating current quarter revenues using prior period exchange rates and excluding any hedging effect recognized in the current quarter. Constant currency revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) is calculated by determining the increase in current quarter non-GAAP constant currency revenues over prior period revenues, excluding any hedging effect recognized in the prior period. 8 Other income (expense), net The following table presents our other income (expense), net (in millions; unaudited): Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 Interest income $ 481 $ 631 Interest expense (28) (23) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net (55) 41 Gain (loss) on debt securities, net (29) 49 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net(1)(2) 1,382 (1,528) Performance fees(3) (315) 227 Loss and impairment from equity method investments, net (27) (14) Other 49 68 Other income (expense), net $ 1,458 $ (549) Approximately $1.5 billion of the loss on equity securities for Q3 2019 represents unrealized losses on equity investments that we hold. Fluctuations in the value of our investments could significantly contribute to the volatility of OI&E in future periods. ASU 2016-01, effective January 1, 2018, requires that all gains and losses, unrealized and realized, on equity security investments are recognized in OI&E. For Q3 2019, the net effect of the loss on equity securities of $1.5 billion and the performance fees reversal of $227 million decreased income tax, net income, and diluted EPS by $273 million, $1,028 million, and $1.47, respectively. Q3 2018 results have been recast to reflect the reclassification of performance fees from general and administrative expenses to OI&E to conform to the current period presentation. 9 Segment results The following table presents our revenues, operating income (loss), stock-based compensation (SBC), capital expenditures, and depreciation, amortization, and impairment by segment (in millions; unaudited): Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 Revenues: Google $ 33,594 $ 40,344 Other Bets 146 155 Total revenues $ 33,740 $ 40,499 Operating income (loss): Google $ 9,490 $ 10,865 Other Bets (727) (941) Reconciling items(1) (138) (747) Total income from operations $ 8,625 $ 9,177 Stock-based compensation(2): Google $ 2,071 $ 2,470 Other Bets 125 117 Reconciling items(3) 34 34 Total stock-based compensation $ 2,230 $ 2,621 Capital expenditures: Google $ 5,643 $ 7,228 Other Bets 55 71 Reconciling items(4) (416) (567) Total capital expenditures $ 5,282 $ 6,732 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment: Google $ 2,277 $ 2,837 Other Bets 78 83 Total depreciation, amortization, and impairment $ 2,355 $ 2,920 Reconciling items are generally comprised of corporate administrative costs and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. Reconciling items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include a $554 million charge from a legal settlement. Performance fees previously included in reconciling items were reclassified for the prior period from general and administrative expenses to OI&E to conform with current period presentation. For purposes of segment reporting, SBC represents awards that we expect to settle in Alphabet stock. Reconciling items are primarily related to corporate administrative costs that are not allocated to individual segments. Reconciling items are related to timing differences of payments, as segment capital expenditures are on an accrual basis while total capital expenditures shown on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are on a cash basis, and other miscellaneous differences. 10 Attachments Original document

