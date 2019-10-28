Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/28 04:34:07 pm
1277.125 USD   +1.01%
04:30pWaymo tests 'rider only' service and looks beyond robo-taxis
RE
04:26pALPHABET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pALPHABET : third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Alphabet Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 28, 2019 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"I am extremely pleased with the progress we made across the board in the third quarter, from our recent advancements in search and quantum computing to our strong revenue growth driven by mobile search, YouTube and Cloud," said Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google. "We're focused on providing the most helpful services to our users and partners, and we see many opportunities ahead."

"Our businesses delivered another quarter of strong performance, with revenues of $40.5 billion, up 20% versus the third quarter of 2018 and up 22% on a constant currency basis," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "We continue to invest thoughtfully in talent and infrastructure to support our growth, particularly in newer areas like Cloud and machine learning."

Q3 2019 financial highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and

2019 (in millions, except for per share information, percentages, and number of employees; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Revenues

$33,740

$40,499

Increase in revenues year over year

21%

20%

Increase in constant currency revenues year over year

22%

22%

Operating income(1)

$8,625

$9,177

Operating margin(1)

26%

23%

Other income (expense), net(1)

$1,458

($549)

Net income

$9,192

$7,068

Diluted EPS

$13.06

$10.12

Diluted shares (in thousands)

703,859

698,199

Effective tax rate

9%

18%

Number of employees

94,372

114,096

  1. Q3 2018 results have been recast to reflect the reclassification of performance fees from general and administrative expenses to other income (expense), net (OI&E) to conform to the current period presentation.

Q3 2019 supplemental information (in millions, except for percentages; unaudited)

Segment revenues and operating results

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Google properties revenues

$24,054

$28,647

Google Network Members' properties revenues

4,900

5,269

Google advertising revenues

28,954

33,916

Google other revenues

4,640

6,428

Google segment revenues

$33,594

$40,344

Other Bets revenues

$146

$155

Google operating income

$9,490

$10,865

Other Bets operating loss

($727)

($941)

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) to Google Network Members and distribution partners

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

TAC to Google Network Members

$3,427

$3,634

TAC to Google Network Members as % of Google Network

70%

69%

Members' properties revenues

TAC to distribution partners

$3,155

$3,856

TAC to distribution partners as % of Google properties

13%

13%

revenues

Total TAC

$6,582

$7,490

Total TAC as % of Google advertising revenues

23%

22%

Monetization metrics information

Change from Q3 2018

Change from Q2 2019

to Q3 2019 (YoY)

to Q3 2019 (QoQ)

Paid clicks on Google properties

18 %

1%

Cost-per-click on Google properties

(2)%

3%

Impressions on Google Network Members' properties

12 %

0%

Cost-per-impression on Google Network Members' properties

(3)%

0%

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our third quarter 2019 earnings release call will be available at http://abc.xyz/investor. The call begins today at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.

We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on our investor relations website (http://abc.xyz/investor).

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which are on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at http://abc.xyz/ investor and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 28, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: free cash flow; constant currency revenues; and constant currency revenue growth. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial

2

measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non- GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" and "Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues" included at the end of this release.

Contact

Investor relations

Media

investor-relations@abc.xyz press@abc.xyz

3

Alphabet Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands and par value per share amounts)

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2019

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,701

$

16,032

Marketable securities

92,439

105,145

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

109,140

121,177

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $729 and $643

20,838

20,889

Income taxes receivable, net

355

192

Inventory

1,107

1,401

Other current assets

4,236

4,699

Total current assets

135,676

148,358

Non-marketable investments

13,859

12,488

Deferred income taxes

737

564

Property and equipment, net

59,719

69,252

Operating lease assets

0

10,341

Intangible assets, net

2,220

1,747

Goodwill

17,888

18,069

Other non-current assets

2,693

2,225

Total assets

$

232,792

$

263,044

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,378

$

4,142

Accrued compensation and benefits

6,839

7,399

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,958

21,038

Accrued revenue share

4,592

4,835

Deferred revenue

1,784

1,679

Income taxes payable, net

69

131

Total current liabilities

34,620

39,224

Long-term debt

4,012

4,082

Deferred revenue, non-current

396

364

Income taxes payable, non-current

11,327

11,355

Deferred income taxes

1,264

1,747

Operating lease liabilities

0

9,666

Other long-term liabilities

3,545

1,637

Total liabilities

55,164

68,075

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 100,000 shares authorized; no

0

0

shares issued and outstanding

Class A and Class B common stock, and Class C capital stock and additional paid-in

capital, $0.001 par value per share: 15,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 9,000,000,

Class B 3,000,000, Class C 3,000,000); 695,556 (Class A 299,242, Class B 46,636,

Class C 349,678) and 690,906 (Class A 299,624, Class B 46,508, Class C 344,774)

45,049

49,040

shares issued and outstanding

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,306)

(1,196)

Retained earnings

134,885

147,125

Total stockholders' equity

177,628

194,969

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

232,792

$

263,044

4

Alphabet Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

Revenues

$

33,740

$

40,499

$

97,543

$

115,782

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenues

14,281

17,568

41,631

50,876

Research and development

5,232

6,554

15,385

18,796

Sales and marketing

3,849

4,609

11,233

12,726

General and administrative

1,753

2,591

4,920

6,722

European Commission fines

0

0

5,071

1,697

Total costs and expenses

25,115

31,322

78,240

90,817

Income from operations

8,625

9,177

19,303

24,965

Other income (expense), net

1,458

(549)

5,538

3,956

Income before income taxes

10,083

8,628

24,841

28,921

Provision for income taxes

891

1,560

3,053

5,249

Net income

$

9,192

$

7,068

$

21,788

$

23,672

Basic earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and

$

13.21

$

10.20

$

31.34

$

34.12

Class C capital stock

Diluted earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and

$

13.06

$

10.12

$

30.95

$

33.83

Class C capital stock

5

Alphabet Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

Operating activities

Net income

$

9,192

$

7,068

$

21,788

$

23,672

Adjustments:

Depreciation and impairment of property and equipment

2,138

2,732

5,791

7,774

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

217

188

664

594

Stock-based compensation expense

2,230

2,624

7,100

8,149

Deferred income taxes

880

(239)

723

381

(Gain) loss on debt and equity securities, net

(1,353)

1,479

(5,413)

(2,399)

Other

38

(71)

(82)

(119)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(670)

(1)

718

25

Income taxes, net

(1,235)

185

(1,891)

210

Other assets

(484)

(611)

(1,240)

(787)

Accounts payable

316

57

293

(386)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,857

1,853

6,457

2,927

Accrued revenue share

107

261

(196)

201

Deferred revenue

(23)

(59)

272

(149)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,210

15,466

34,984

40,093

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(5,282)

(6,732)

(18,058)

(17,496)

Purchases of marketable securities

(14,299)

(36,244)

(37,340)

(80,968)

Maturities and sales of marketable securities

9,403

34,091

34,926

74,783

Purchases of non-marketable investments

(386)

(404)

(1,118)

(1,499)

Maturities and sales of non-marketable investments

154

91

1,345

297

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible

(18)

(126)

(1,452)

(373)

assets

Other investing activities

20

379

69

468

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,408)

(8,945)

(21,628)

(24,788)

Financing activities

Net payments related to stock-based award activities

(1,253)

(1,131)

(3,952)

(3,566)

Repurchases of capital stock

(2,200)

(5,696)

(6,425)

(12,298)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of costs

530

0

6,766

317

Repayments of debt

(555)

(145)

(6,822)

(538)

Proceeds from sale of interest in consolidated entities

0

18

0

202

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,478)

(6,954)

(10,433)

(15,883)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(29)

(122)

(195)

(91)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(705)

(555)

2,728

(669)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,148

16,587

10,715

16,701

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

13,443

$

16,032

$

13,443

$

16,032

6

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in millions; unaudited):

We provide free cash flow because it is a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and acquisitions, and to strengthen our balance sheet.

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

15,466

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(6,732)

Free cash flow

$

8,734

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

7

Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues (in millions; unaudited):

We provide non-GAAP constant currency revenues and growth because they facilitate the comparison of current results to historic performance by excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities, which are not indicative of our core operating results.

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

YoY

QoQ

(using Q3'18's FX rates)

(using Q2'19's FX rates)

EMEA revenues (GAAP)

$

12,667

$

12,667

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates

456

N/A

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates

N/A

82

Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19

(102)

(102)

EMEA constant currency revenues (non-GAAP)

$

13,021

$

12,647

Prior period EMEA revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP)

$

10,909

$

12,313

EMEA revenue growth (GAAP)

16%

2 %

EMEA constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP)

19%

3 %

APAC revenues (GAAP)

$

6,828

$

6,828

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates

17

N/A

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates

N/A

(39)

Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19

(14)

(14)

APAC constant currency revenues (non-GAAP)

$

6,831

$

6,775

Prior period APAC revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP)

$

5,401

$

6,536

APAC revenue growth (GAAP)

26%

4 %

APAC constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP)

26%

4 %

Other Americas revenues (GAAP)

$

2,293

$

2,293

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q3'18 rates

66

N/A

Exclude foreign exchange effect on Q3'19 revenues using Q2'19 rates

N/A

(13)

Exclude hedging effect recognized in Q3'19

(3)

(3)

Other Americas constant currency revenues (non-GAAP)

$

2,356

$

2,277

Prior period Other Americas revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP)

$

1,827

$

2,124

Other Americas revenue growth (GAAP)

25%

8 %

Other Americas constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP)

29%

7 %

United States revenues (GAAP)

$

18,711

$

18,711

United States revenue growth (GAAP)

21%

5 %

Revenues (GAAP)

$

40,499

$

40,499

Constant currency revenues (non-GAAP)

$

40,919

$

40,410

Prior period revenues, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP)

$

33,660

$

38,836

Revenue growth (GAAP)

20%

4 %

Constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP)

22%

4 %

Non-GAAPconstant currency revenues and growth: We define non-GAAP constant currency revenues as total revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities, and we use it to determine the constant currency revenue growth on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter bases. Non-GAAP constant currency revenues are calculated by translating current quarter revenues using prior period exchange rates and excluding any hedging effect recognized in the current quarter. Constant currency revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) is calculated by determining the increase in current quarter non-GAAP constant currency revenues over prior period revenues, excluding any hedging effect recognized in the prior period.

8

Other income (expense), net

The following table presents our other income (expense), net (in millions; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2019

Interest income

$

481

$

631

Interest expense

(28)

(23)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net

(55)

41

Gain (loss) on debt securities, net

(29)

49

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net(1)(2)

1,382

(1,528)

Performance fees(3)

(315)

227

Loss and impairment from equity method investments, net

(27)

(14)

Other

49

68

Other income (expense), net

$

1,458

$

(549)

  1. Approximately $1.5 billion of the loss on equity securities for Q3 2019 represents unrealized losses on equity investments that we hold. Fluctuations in the value of our investments could significantly contribute to the volatility of OI&E in future periods.
  2. ASU 2016-01, effective January 1, 2018, requires that all gains and losses, unrealized and realized, on equity security investments are recognized in OI&E. For Q3 2019, the net effect of the loss on equity securities of $1.5 billion and the performance fees reversal of $227 million decreased income tax, net income, and diluted EPS by $273 million, $1,028 million, and $1.47, respectively.
  3. Q3 2018 results have been recast to reflect the reclassification of performance fees from general and administrative expenses to OI&E to conform to the current period presentation.

9

Segment results

The following table presents our revenues, operating income (loss), stock-based compensation (SBC), capital expenditures, and depreciation, amortization, and impairment by segment (in millions; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2019

Revenues:

Google

$

33,594

$

40,344

Other Bets

146

155

Total revenues

$

33,740

$

40,499

Operating income (loss):

Google

$

9,490

$

10,865

Other Bets

(727)

(941)

Reconciling items(1)

(138)

(747)

Total income from operations

$

8,625

$

9,177

Stock-based compensation(2):

Google

$

2,071

$

2,470

Other Bets

125

117

Reconciling items(3)

34

34

Total stock-based compensation

$

2,230

$

2,621

Capital expenditures:

Google

$

5,643

$

7,228

Other Bets

55

71

Reconciling items(4)

(416)

(567)

Total capital expenditures

$

5,282

$

6,732

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment:

Google

$

2,277

$

2,837

Other Bets

78

83

Total depreciation, amortization, and impairment

$

2,355

$

2,920

  1. Reconciling items are generally comprised of corporate administrative costs and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. Reconciling items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include a $554 million charge from a legal settlement. Performance fees previously included in reconciling items were reclassified for the prior period from general and administrative expenses to OI&E to conform with current period presentation.
  2. For purposes of segment reporting, SBC represents awards that we expect to settle in Alphabet stock.
  3. Reconciling items are primarily related to corporate administrative costs that are not allocated to individual segments.
  4. Reconciling items are related to timing differences of payments, as segment capital expenditures are on an accrual basis while total capital expenditures shown on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are on a cash basis, and other miscellaneous differences.

10

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 20:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
04:30pWaymo tests 'rider only' service and looks beyond robo-taxis
RE
04:26pALPHABET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pALPHABET : third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
04:07pALPHABET : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:07pALPHABET INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03:15pManulife, Alphabet Venture Launch Insurance Partnership for Diabetics
DJ
01:51pBaxter International Brings in Interim Treasurer Amid Accounting Probe
DJ
12:41pEXCLUSIVE : Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
RE
12:37pEXCLUSIVE : Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
RE
12:20pALPHABET : Correction to Google quantum-computing article
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 410 M
Net income 2019 34 399 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 877 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 413,22  $
Last Close Price 1 264,30  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET20.99%873 718
BAIDU, INC.-34.51%36 140
NAVER CORP--.--%18 900
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.68%14 517
YANDEX17.99%10 691
SOGOU INC.-5.52%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group