ALPHABET

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/28 04:00:00 pm
1288.98 USD   +1.95%
10/28ALPHABET : Australian Regulator Files Lawsuit Against Google on Location Data Use
DJ
10/28Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed
RE
10/28Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed
RE
Alphabet : Australian Regulator Files Lawsuit Against Google on Location Data Use

10/28/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY--Australia's competition watchdog filed a lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, alleging the internet giant misled customers about how it was collecting and retaining location data.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that from January 2017 until late 2018, Google didn't properly disclose to consumers that they had to switch off two Google account settings if they didn't want the company to collect their personal information.

"We are taking court action against Google because we allege that as a result of these on-screen representations, Google has collected, kept and used highly sensitive and valuable personal information about consumers' location without them making an informed choice," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The ACCC also alleges that from around mid-2018 until late 2018, Google further misled customers by saying that the only way they could prevent Google from collecting, keeping and using their location data was to stop using certain Google services, including Google Search and Google Maps.

The ACCC is seeking penalties, declarations and orders requiring the publication of corrective notices and the establishment of a compliance program from Google.

Write to Rachel Pannett at rachel.pannett@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 34 704 M
Net income 2019 34 260 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 894 B
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 413,22  $
Last Close Price 1 288,98  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET23.35%873 718
BAIDU, INC.-34.51%36 140
NAVER CORP--.--%18 900
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.68%14 517
YANDEX17.99%10 691
SOGOU INC.-5.52%1 918
