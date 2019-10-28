Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outs a Google offcie near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

(Reuters) - Australia's consumer regulator filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc Google on Tuesday, alleging it misled consumers about how it was collecting, storing and using personal location data.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said Google had failed for almost two years from January 2017 to tell Android phone customers that they needed to switch off two settings - rather than just one - if they did not want the company to retain their information.

"We are taking court action against Google because we allege that as a result of these on-screen representations, Google has collected, kept and used highly sensitive and valuable personal information about consumers’ location without them making an informed choice," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The ACCC recently called for strengthened privacy laws as part of a sweeping overhaul of the rules affecting global tech companies. The Australian government has announced plans to establish the world's first dedicated office to police Facebook Inc and Google as part of reforms designed to rein in the U.S. technology giants.

The ACCC said the allegations against Google centred on two Google Account location settings: ‘Location History’ and ‘Web & App Activity'.

The regulator said that Google did not make clear that both settings needed to be switched off to stop the company collecting and using data from either.

It added that in the second half of 2018 Google further misled consumers by advising that the only way they could prevent the company from collecting location data was to stop using certain Google services, including Google Search and Google Maps.

The ACCC is seeking penalties and orders requiring the publication of corrective notices by Google.

A representative for Google in Australia was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.95% 1288.98 Delayed Quote.23.35%
FACEBOOK 0.80% 189.4 Delayed Quote.43.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
10:23pALPHABET : Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection
RE
09:26pEmployees Ask Facebook to Reverse Policy on Political-Ad Fact Checking
DJ
08:44pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:36pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:10pGoogle's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
RE
08:09pGoogle's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
RE
07:49pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--4th ..
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:57pTSMC, GlobalFoundries settle patent disputes
RE
06:13pS&P 500 closes at record; Google parent hit by costs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 34 704 M
Net income 2019 34 260 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 894 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 413,22  $
Last Close Price 1 288,98  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET23.35%873 718
BAIDU, INC.-34.51%36 140
NAVER CORP--.--%18 900
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.68%14 517
YANDEX17.99%10 691
SOGOU INC.-5.52%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group