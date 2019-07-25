Log in
Alphabet : Australian regulator to get unit specializing in tech companies

07/25/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust watchdog will be strengthened with a special branch to oversee the market power of U.S. technology giants Facebook and Google under sweeping regulatory reforms proposed by the government on Friday.

"This particular branch ... will be able to be approached by various companies who believe that the algorithms have been misused," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Sydney.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.33% 1135.94 Delayed Quote.9.07%
FACEBOOK -1.93% 200.71 Delayed Quote.53.11%
