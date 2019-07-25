Alphabet : Australian regulator to get unit specializing in tech companies

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 162 B EBIT 2019 34 919 M Net income 2019 31 749 M Finance 2019 127 B Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 22,9x P/E ratio 2020 21,2x EV / Sales2019 4,08x EV / Sales2020 3,41x Capitalization 787 B Chart ALPHABET Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALPHABET Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 44 Average target price 1 336,15 $ Last Close Price 1 135,94 $ Spread / Highest target 32,0% Spread / Average Target 17,6% Spread / Lowest Target 1,24% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALPHABET 9.07% 790 582 BAIDU -27.82% 40 735 NAVER CORP --.--% 15 251 YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 22.93% 14 408 YANDEX 40.44% 13 061 SOGOU INC -25.52% 1 546