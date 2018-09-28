Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:51pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian defense ministry will sue Google for not complying with its requests to blur satellite images of sensitive military sites, a ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Citing national security, the ministry said it had requested that sites such as air bases and nuclear power stations be obscured on Google's satellite mapping services.

"The Ministry of Defence will sue Google," the spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping Google Earth, Google Maps and granular Street View services could compromise security.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said it had been working with Belgium for more than two years to respond to issues flagged by the defense ministry.

"It's a shame the Belgium Department of Defense have decided to take this decision," said Michiel Sallaets, a spokesman for Google in Belgium.

"We have been working closely with them for more than two years, making changes to our maps where asked and legal."

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
12:51pALPHABET : Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites
RE
02:19aALPHABET : Tech Firms Face Bias Accusations at Congressional Hearing -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
09/27Google CEO meeting with lawmakers amid Republican criticism
RE
09/27Google CEO meeting with lawmakers amid Republican criticism
RE
09/27ALPHABET : Tech Firms Face Bias Accusations at Congressional Hearing -- Update
DJ
09/27TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Alphabet and IBM
AC
09/26Tech companies back U.S. privacy law if it preempts California's
RE
09/26AMAZON COM : Tech Executives Warn of Overregulation in Privacy Push
DJ
09/26Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:47aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Tesla Tops The Headlines Again As SEC Sues Musk 
09/27Google CEO will meet with U.S. lawmakers 
09/27Smart Money Outlook For Google Through December 2018 
09/27ALPHABET : No Need To Panic 
09/26Ex-Google scientist details objections with China effort 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 131 M
Net income 2018 28 085 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,17
P/E ratio 2019 24,85
EV / Sales 2018 5,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
Capitalization 826 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 374 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET11.27%825 933
BAIDU-1.60%79 210
NAVER CORP--.--%21 508
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-24.38%19 880
YANDEX1.62%10 987
SOGOU INC-33.45%3 050
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.