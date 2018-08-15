Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 03:46:27 pm
1245.755 USD   -0.98%
02:51pALPHABET : Brazil may probe Google over its cell phone system
RE
08/14ALPHABET : Investing About $375 Million in Oscar Health -- Wired
DJ
08/14TECH STILL ALL : BAML survey
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Brazil may probe Google over its cell phone system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:51pm CEST
The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade is considering opening an investigation into Google over alleged abuses in its cell phone operating system, the president of the agency said in an interview published on Wednesday in newspaper Valor Economico.

The reported comments by Alexandre Barreto come just weeks after European antitrust regulators fined Google a record 4.34 billion euros ($4.91 billion) and ordered it to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

According to the report, Barreto said Cade would decide whether to formally probe the U.S. company, whose parent is Alphabet Inc, depending on the results of an evaluation that is already underway.

"What we are doing now is analyzing the European Union's decision to determine if we have grounds to act here," Barreto said in an interview.

Google declined to comment. But in a blog post following the European Union decision, CEO Sundar Pichai said Android phones compete with iOS phones, adding that the ruling did not take into account how much choice Android provides phone-makers and mobile network operators.

Google's Android system, which device makers can use for free, runs on about 80 percent of the world's smartphones, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.

According to the European Union, Google's illegal behavior dates back to 2011 and includes forcing manufacturers to preinstall Google Search and its Chrome browser together with its Google Play app store on their Android devices. It also includes paying them to preinstall only Google Search and blocking them from using rival systems.

Google said it would appeal that ruling.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:51pALPHABET : Brazil may probe Google over its cell phone system
RE
08/14ALPHABET : Investing About $375 Million in Oscar Health -- Wired
DJ
08/14TECH STILL ALL THE RAGE WHILE BEARS : BAML survey
RE
08/14Microsoft Is Still Trying to Find Cortana's Voice
DJ
08/13Tech Giants Pledge to Ease Patient, Provider Access to Health Data -- Update
DJ
08/13Tech Giants Pledge to Ease Patient, Provider Access to Health Data
DJ
08/13India Looks to Curb U.S. Tech Giants' Power
DJ
08/13ALPHABET : Toddler's popsicle-by-air marks milestone in U.S. drone delivery
AQ
08/12ALPHABET : Google Woos Partners for Potential China Expansion
DJ
08/10Samsung eyes young buyers with gaming, music-friendly Galaxy Note 9
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:44aTurkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:38aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs 
01:11aTwitter joins social peers in suspending Alex Jones 
12:02aTracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14BLOOMBERG : Verizon nears 5G launch deals with Apple, Google 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 128 M
Net income 2018 28 237 M
Finance 2018 82 375 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,81
P/E ratio 2019 26,20
EV / Sales 2018 5,70x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 864 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 365 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET19.44%863 882
BAIDU-7.69%75 880
NAVER CORP--.--%22 083
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-23.22%20 478
YANDEX-1.98%10 445
SOGOU INC-26.02%3 445
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.