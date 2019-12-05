Log in
Alphabet : CMA Issues Enforcement Order on Alphabet Over Google, Looker Data Sciences Deal

12/05/2019 | 02:39am EST

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it has served an initial enforcement order on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Google LLC over the proposed acquisition of Looker Data Sciences.

The order--which limits the extent to which companies can integrate their operations while the regulator examines the transaction--follows the regulator's announcement on Monday that it was considering whether the acquisition by Google of Looker would lessen competition in any U.K. market.

The CMA said Monday that it was therefore inviting comments from interested parties ahead of a final decision on whether to allow the deal to proceed in its current terms. Parties have until Dec. 20 to make any comments.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, agreed in June to pay $2.6 billion for Looker, a maker of business-intelligence and data-analytics software, to bolster its cloud business.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

