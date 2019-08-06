Log in
Alphabet : Cockroach Labs Raises $55 Million in Series C Funding Round

08/06/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Open-source database developer Cockroach Labs on Tuesday said it raised $55 million in a Series C funding round at an undisclosed valuation.

The New York developer of the distributed SQL database CockroachDB said the round brings its total funding to $108.5 million.

Cockroach said the round was led by Altimeter Capital, Tiger Global and existing investor GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that was formerly known as Google Ventures.

Existing investors Benchmark, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, FirstMark Capital and Work-Bench also participated, the company said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

