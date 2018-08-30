Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Correction to 'Trump Hammers Google Again'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

Archived versions of Google's home page on Internet Archive, a nonprofit that preserves historical snapshots of webpages, appear to show Google.com promoting President Trump's State of the Union at certain points during this year's speech and not at others. The article "Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation," at 20:51 ET, 22:50 ET and 22:51 ET on Aug. 29, incorrectly said Internet Archive's snapshots of Google.com that day didn't cover the period of the speech. (Aug. 30, 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
07:43pALPHABET : Correction to 'Trump Hammers Google Again'
DJ
05:54pALPHABET : Correction to Wednesday's Trump Hammers Google Story
DJ
04:52aALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation--2nd Updat..
DJ
02:52aALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
DJ
01:24aTWITTER : U.S. Senate committee to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week
AQ
12:31aALPHABET : self-driving cars disturb US state Arizona locals
AQ
08/29U.S. Senate panel to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week
RE
08/29ALPHABET : Correction to India Mobile Money Article on Tuesday
DJ
08/29ALPHABET : White House probes Google after Trump accuses it of bias
AQ
08/29Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:56pRepublican Senator wants FTC to investigate Google 
01:16pA Middle-Class Millennial's Personal Investment Portfolio And Rationale 
12:56pViomi Technology Files For $150 Million U.S. IPO 
12:05p100 ARTICLES : The Cannabis Bubble, The China Opportunity, And Top Picks For The.. 
11:40aSurveyMonkey Begins Effort For U.S. IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 905 M
Net income 2018 28 061 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,97
P/E ratio 2019 26,34
EV / Sales 2018 5,69x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 862 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 373 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET20.05%861 570
BAIDU-3.56%78 853
NAVER CORP--.--%22 240
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-27.26%19 336
YANDEX-2.29%10 379
SOGOU INC-24.81%3 328
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.