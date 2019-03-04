Alphabet : Cybersecurity Business Introduces Backstory

By Stephen Nakrosis



Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) cybersecurity company, Chronicle, introduced Backstory, a new tool which gives companies the ability to upload, store and analyze internal security telemetry to identify potential cyber threats.

Chronicle said Backstory users will be able to upload security telemetry, which will be examined by its analytics engine. Chronicle said the data will remain private, and won't be made available to anyone for any other purpose.

Once the scan is complete, Backstory can point out potential threats and will continuously compare new information against an enterprise's historical activity.

The company said it spent a year testing the system with numerous organizations of different sizes and with different cybersecurity capabilities. "Backstory helps all of these companies get insights about threats and attacks on their networks."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com