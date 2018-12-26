Alphabet : Ends Up 6.42%, Largest Percent Increase Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) closed at $1047.85, up $63.18 or 6.42%
-- Highest close since Dec. 14, 2018, when it closed at $1051.71
-- Largest percent increase since Aug. 26, 2015, when it rose 7.72%
-- Down 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since October 2018 when it fell 9.65%
-- Down 0.53% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2014 when it fell 5.39%
-- Down 1.16% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $1060.20
-- Traded as high as $1048.45
-- Up 6.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 27, 2017, when it rose as much as 7.28%
-- Today's preliminary volume is 2.3 million shares
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet