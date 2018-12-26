Log in
ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Alphabet : Ends Up 6.42%, Largest Percent Increase Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

12/26/2018

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) closed at $1047.85, up $63.18 or 6.42%

-- Highest close since Dec. 14, 2018, when it closed at $1051.71

-- Largest percent increase since Aug. 26, 2015, when it rose 7.72%

-- Down 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since October 2018 when it fell 9.65%

-- Down 0.53% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2014 when it fell 5.39%

-- Down 1.16% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $1060.20

-- Traded as high as $1048.45

-- Up 6.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 27, 2017, when it rose as much as 7.28%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 2.3 million shares

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 136 B
EBIT 2018 27 162 M
Net income 2018 29 440 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,62
P/E ratio 2019 20,87
EV / Sales 2018 4,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 685 B
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 340 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET-6.52%685 287
BAIDU-32.91%55 032
NAVER CORP--.--%17 842
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-50.29%12 671
YANDEX-17.31%8 697
SOGOU INC-54.80%2 089
