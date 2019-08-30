Log in
ALPHABET

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : FTC Approves Settlement With YouTube Over Children's Privacy

08/30/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

By John D. McKinnon and Rob Copeland

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Trade Commission has approved a settlement with YouTube over children's privacy issues that imposes a fine of around $150 million to $200 million, people familiar with the matter said.

The settlement also is expected to require significant changes at YouTube relating to its content directed at children. The FTC is likely to announce the settlement within days, possibly as soon as next week.

The fine would represent a fraction of the tens of billions that some privacy advocates have proposed.

"A small amount like this would effectively reward Google for engaging in massive and illegal data collection without any regard to children's safety," said a statement on Friday from Katharina Kopp, deputy director of the Center for Digital Democracy, one of the groups that have complained about YouTube's practices.

The core of the groups' complaint is that the Google unit has improperly avoided federal requirements for obtaining parental consent before collecting children's personal information. Google is a unit of Alphabet Inc.

The settlement amount was earlier reported by Politico.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com and Rob Copeland at rob.copeland@wsj.com

