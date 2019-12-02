Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/02 01:51:51 pm
1288.73 USD   -1.18%
01:41pALPHABET : Facebook in EU antitrust crosshairs over data collection
RE
01:18pTwitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws
RE
10:15aThe EU is not finished yet with Google
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Facebook in EU antitrust crosshairs over data collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:41pm EST

EU antitrust regulators are investigating how Facebook collects and monetises its data, the European Commission said on Monday, opening a second front on top of an existing probe into the social media giant's online marketplace.

The EU executive said it had sent out questionnaires as part of preliminary investigations into both Facebook and Google's data.

The move underlines regulators' concerns regarding the massive amount of data held by tech giants and how they may leverage this to block competitors and expand into new sectors.

"These investigations concern the way data is gathered, processed, used and monetised including for advertising purposes," the EU competition enforcer said, without providing details.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A questionnaire seen by Reuters showed the Commission zooming in on Facebook's application programming interface (API) that allows app developers to access data or functionalities on its platform and its photo-sharing site Instagram and software components to interact.

Data for marketing and advertising services was also in focus.

Regulators wanted to know details of the contracts allowing companies access to Facebook's APIs and the impact on companies if they were not allowed to use such data.

The questionnaire asked whether there were any restrictions or conditions on Facebook's use of data provided by the companies in return for access to its APIs, and if Facebook curbs access and the reason for it.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.32% 1287.86 Delayed Quote.24.80%
FACEBOOK -0.88% 199.79 Delayed Quote.53.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01:41pALPHABET : Facebook in EU antitrust crosshairs over data collection
RE
01:18pTwitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws
RE
10:15aThe EU is not finished yet with Google
02:48aStubHub Acquisition Puts Co-Founder Back in Charge -- WSJ
DJ
02:32aALPHABET : CMA to Probe Whether Google, Looker Deal Will Lessen UK Competition
DJ
11/30EXCLUSIVE : EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google's data col..
RE
11/30Online Shift Irks Government Contractors -- WSJ
DJ
11/29Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post in test of 'fake news' laws
RE
11/29ALPHABET : EU antitrust regulators seek details of Google's data practices - doc..
RE
11/29Judge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 35 071 M
Net income 2019 32 302 M
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,79x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 900 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 449,03  $
Last Close Price 1 304,09  $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET24.80%899 713
BAIDU, INC.-25.26%41 070
NAVER CORP--.--%21 179
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION41.73%16 395
YANDEX53.46%13 795
SOGOU INC.-6.48%1 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group