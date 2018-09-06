Log in
Alphabet : Facebook to invest $1 billion in first Asian data centre in Singapore

09/06/2018 | 04:41am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Facebook said on Thursday it will invest more than $1 billion (774 million pounds) to build its first data centre in Asia in Singapore, slated to open in 2022.

Facebook's facility will be located in the west of the island, near where Google is expanding its Singapore data centres in an $850 million investment as mobile growth, e-commerce and cloud computing demand rise across the region.

"This will be our first data centre in Asia," Thomas Furlong, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure data centres, said at a press conference with local authorities in Singapore.

He said the facility was expected to open in 2022 depending on the speed of construction.

Facebook said in a statement the 170,000 square metre facility represented an investment of more than S$1.4 billion ($1 billion) and would support hundreds of jobs.

Facebook has a number of data centres in the United States as well as Ireland and Sweden, and it is building a facility in Denmark.

"The data centre isn't country specific to where users are located...it's a dynamic process," said Furlong.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Stephen Coates and Darren Schuettler)

By Fathin Ungku
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.01% 1199.1 Delayed Quote.13.83%
FACEBOOK -2.33% 167.18 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
