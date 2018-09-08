Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : France could accept compensating Ireland over EU digital tax - officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

VIENNA (Reuters) - France is willing to consider ways to compensate Ireland for possible lost revenue resulting from a proposed European Union tax on big internet companies, French officials said.

European Union finance ministers are aiming to agree on a tax on big companies' digital turnover by the end of the year, amid an easing of doubts about the move in some countries.

Ireland, where many U.S. internet giants book their profits in Europe, much to the frustration of other countries like France, has so far been most opposed, French officials said.

"We are ready to give Ireland more of the revenues. It doesn't seem illegitimate to give something to Ireland," one French official said on Saturday.

Under a proposal from the European Commission in March, EU states would charge a 3 percent levy on digital revenues of large firms like Google and Facebook that are accused of routing their profits to the bloc's low-tax states.

France has a lot riding on the tax as it is one of the key objectives of President Emmanuel Macron's European agenda and he says it is necessary to show to voters that the European Union is capable of delivering concrete progress.

Eager to get other countries' backing for the tax, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire proposed to his EU counterparts on Saturday at a meeting in Vienna the introduction of a "sunset clause" in the tax to ensure it is only temporary.

The idea is that the EU tax would cease to exist once the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development comes up with a long-term global solution to the taxation of internet companies, which is not expected before several years.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that Dublin recognised the need for progress in the way digital companies are taxed, but that the solution should be at the global level.

Asked if more favourable treatment for Ireland in EU budget negotiations could change Dublin's stance on the tax, he said that talks were already "exceptionally complicated and we are yet to move into the intense phase of those negations."

"So I think there will be enough challenges there with for example Brexit and the differing views that the other member states have about the size of that budget," he added.

The aim is to get an agreement on the tax before the end of the year when campaigning will get underway in full for European Parliament elections next May.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.54% 1177.59 Delayed Quote.11.79%
FACEBOOK 0.31% 163.04 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01:02pGermany calls for time on EU digital tax, France brokers compromise
RE
01:02pALPHABET : France could accept compensating Ireland over EU digital tax - offici..
RE
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations
DJ
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/06LANDS' END : Alphabet and Lands' End drop while CBS climbs
AQ
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations -- Update
DJ
09/06ALPHABET : Facebook to invest $1 billion in first Asian data center in Singapore
RE
09/06Google's Empty Chair Gets Starring Role at Hearing -- WSJ
DJ
09/06ALPHABET : Facebook to invest $1 billion in first Asian data centre in Singapore
RE
09/06Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:38aApple Faces Big Challenge In The App Store 
09/07Google, KB Home team to put hardware in new homes 
09/07Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) August Summary 
09/07Tech Is Defenseless - Cramer's Mad Money (9/6/18) 
09/07Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 905 M
Net income 2018 28 061 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,77
P/E ratio 2019 24,53
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 815 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 373 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET11.79%814 759
BAIDU-7.76%75 531
NAVER CORP--.--%21 402
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-28.98%18 976
YANDEX-7.97%9 799
SOGOU INC-32.93%3 038
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.