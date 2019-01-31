Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : French regulator orders Google to review ads policies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 08:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

PARIS/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - France's competition regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to review its policies and procedures for blocking certain ads, saying that its actions against French firm Amadeus may have been anti-competitive.

Google said it was reviewing the regulator's order, made in a preliminary injunction. The dominant search engine in France and most other countries, Google has faced growing regulatory scrutiny about the content it promotes in search results and ads.

The regulator issued the order as a preliminary injunction while it reviews whether Google engaged in anticompetitive behaviour.

Amadeus, which runs a directory service in France, had complained to regulators about suffering a sales decline last year after Google blocked it from running search ads.

Google said in a statement that "Amadeus is a paid phone directory service which charges consumers for services that are available elsewhere for free, or for a nominal charge." Google's policies prohibit ads for services that can be obtained for free or at a lower price from the government or another public source.

"Some of Amadeus' ads violated our terms and conditions for advertisers, which are designed to protect users," Google said.

The regulator said in a news release that Google must add clarifying details to its policies, provide more warning before blocking advertisers, review Amadeus' specific situation and provide more training to its sales staff on the company's ads policies.

The regulator said it "will ensure the proper implementation of these interim measures and will issue its decision on the merits of the case in the coming months."

Its decision comes a few weeks after France's data protection watchdog fined Google 50 million euros (£44 million) for breaching European Union online privacy rules, the biggest such penalty levied against a U.S. tech giant.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
08:13pALPHABET : French regulator orders Google to review ads policies
RE
05:51pApple Blocks Certain Google Pre-Release Apps -Reports
DJ
04:30pALPHABET : Scooter Startup Lime Is Raising $400 Million at $2 Billion Valuation
DJ
01/30Google disables iPhone app that studied users' digital habits
RE
01/30Tech Giants Seize TV's Biggest Stage, After Shunning Mass-Market Ads
DJ
01/29EC's Andrus Ansip Calls for Tech Companies to Work Harder Against Fake News -..
DJ
01/29FACEBOOK : OECD working on plans for minimum corporate tax
RE
01/29EU flags doubts over Spanish tech tax revenues
RE
01/29ALPHABET : Motorists Can Now Access Waze App Directions in New York Tunnels
DJ
01/29Google, Facebook, Twitter must do more against fake news - EU
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 136 B
EBIT 2018 27 238 M
Net income 2018 29 464 M
Finance 2018 98 916 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,27
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 760 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 343 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET5.07%760 493
BAIDU6.77%59 111
NAVER CORP--.--%20 196
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION10.15%13 824
YANDEX23.55%11 084
SOGOU INC19.43%2 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.