Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : From discovery to click, new YouTube ads capabilities for more effective video storytelling more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Measure the full impact of your video campaign

Video storytelling isn't just about driving short-term campaign wins-it's also about driving measurable results at every stage of the consumer journey. We know this is easier said than done, which is why we're evolving our Brand Lift solution and partnering with IRI to make it simpler for advertisers to measure and act upon upper- and lower-funnel metrics.

Based on your feedback, soon you'll be able to set up Brand Lift studies directly in Google Ads or Display & Video 360 and conveniently view reporting alongside your other ad metrics. We've also started sending Brand Lift surveys continuously throughout the duration of your campaign so you can understand how your video ads are influencing viewer perceptions in near real time. Additionally, we've introduced two new metrics: lifted users, the number of people who were influenced by your ad, and cost-per-lifted-user to make it easier for you to optimize your campaign's effectiveness and cost-efficiency. To get the most out of these new measurement tools, we recommend using Maximize Lift bidding.

We're also ramping up our investments in Google Measurement Partners to ensure our advertisers can measure YouTube media with measurement solutions that meet rigorous, verified standards. We work closely with partners to ensure their solutions respect user privacy. In addition to Nielsen Catalina Solutions (NCS) and Oracle Data Cloud, soon CPG advertisers will have the option to measure their YouTube media using IRI. These offerings complement geo experiments with Nielsen MPA, giving advertisers a variety of options for seeing the offline impact of their video ads. Last week we also announced expanded integrations for brand suitability and reach reporting, continuing our commitment to providing both quality and choice when it comes to helping marketers better understand their media investments.

We're excited about how these capabilities can help take your campaigns to the next level, driving real business impact all along the customer journey.

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
10:07aALPHABET : From discovery to click, new YouTube ads capabilities for more effect..
PU
10:07aALPHABET : Take control of your commute with Google Maps more
PU
08:49aALPHABET : Google Has Rare Shake-Up In Ad Unit
DJ
08:11aUK could go it alone on digital services tax - Hammond
RE
03:44aALPHABET : Google's Top Ad Executive to Leave for Venture-Capital Firm -- Update
DJ
10/01Google to test game-streaming service with latest Assassin's Creed
RE
10/01International agreement on digital taxes unlikely soon - Hammond
RE
10/01ALPHABET : EU regulators receive second Google report on shopping case
RE
10/01California state law mandates female board directors by 2019
RE
09/29ALPHABET : Republicans Press Google on Search
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Roku's Stock May Overvalued By As Much As 40% 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
10/01ELASTIC IPO : Amazing Business, But It Seems Overvalued 
10/01NOW TESTING : Play Assassin's Creed in Google Chrome 
10/01GOOGLE UPDATES : Maps goes commuting, YouTube targets ads to search 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 153 M
Net income 2018 28 085 M
Finance 2018 81 905 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,53
P/E ratio 2019 25,15
EV / Sales 2018 5,50x
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 836 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 375 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET14.59%836 122
BAIDU-2.91%80 925
NAVER CORP--.--%21 265
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-21.11%18 535
YANDEX-0.86%10 940
SOGOU INC-35.18%3 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.