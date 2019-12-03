Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Genius Media Sues Google, Claiming Anticompetitive Use of Song Lyrics -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 08:41pm EST

By Robert McMillan

Five months after it accused Google of publishing lifted song lyrics, music website Genius Media Group Inc. is suing the search giant over what it alleges amounts to anticompetitive behavior that has harmed its business.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday, seeks $50 million in combined minimum damages from Google and LyricFind, a Canadian company that provides the music lyrics.

The case puts a spotlight on growing concerns that big tech companies like Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., can stifle smaller competitors through some of their business practices. The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have started investigating some actions of tech companies. Companies including Yelp Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. have accused Google of unfairly preferring its own content in search results.

Genius, based in Brooklyn, says traffic to its site, where it posts hard-to-decipher lyrics to hip-hop and other hit songs, began falling because Google began publishing lyrics on its own platform. Genius alleges some of the lyrics were lifted directly from its music website.

Genius holds no copyright claims on the lyrics but says lifting lyrics from its site violates its terms of service.

Google has said it doesn't scrape websites. It says it secures licenses and lyrics transcriptions from business partners such as LyricFind, which licenses lyrics from music publishers, giving companies that also include Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. a way to publish lyrics online.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. A LyricFind spokesman said the company hasn't had contact with Genius since June, hasn't been served with the complaint and believes the case to be "frivolous and without merit."

LyricFind on its website said in June that while it doesn't copy lyrics from Genius.com, it is possible that it had "unknowingly sourced Genius lyrics from another location." LyricFind also said the scale of the alleged copying was "minuscule and clearly not systemic."

Genius in June disclosed that from October to December 2018 it used a clever system to watermark 301 of its song transcriptions, with a Morse-code message. It claims that 116 of them -- or about 39% of the total that were watermarked -- appeared in lyric boxes published on Google.com.

Genius says after it went public with its allegations, the watermarks were removed from Google's website but that reuse of its transcriptions persists.

In August, Genius created a new watermark, this one embedded in the obscure characters used to create blank spaces between words of song lyrics. Genius said it has found more than 1,000 examples of lyrics with the new watermark on Google's website, although some were subsequently replaced with nonwatermarked versions.

As of this week, 828 of those lyrics contained watermarks, Genius said. These came from LyricFind and another lyrics site used by Google called Musixmatch SpA, Genius says.

In an email before the suit was filed, Musixmatch Chief Executive Max Ciociola called Genius's complaints "ridiculous," since it doesn't hold copyright to the lyrics in question. Mr. Ciociola said Musixmatch transcriptions have shown up on Genius.com. "This is how [the] internet works when it's about text," he said.

Genius says that it has seen its traffic from Google decline since the search company started posting lyrics directly to its site in boxes, which it calls "information panels," rather than refer users to Genius's website.

The impact on Genius's web traffic can be stark, the music site said. In October, Genius posted to its website a watermarked transcription of Selena Gomez's new single, "Lose You to Love Me." Within a day, the page was the most-viewed on Genius.com, with more than 600,000 page views. According to Genius, 75% of people searching for the song were clicking through to its site.

On Nov. 4, Google posted a version of the lyrics credited to LyricFind to the Google search page, and click-throughs to Genius plummeted to 5%, Genius says. The lyrics Google showed contained the Genius watermark as of Tuesday.

Without a copyright claim, Genius faces an uphill battle in the courts, said John Bergmayer, legal director with the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge. But Google has to take the growing number of complaints seriously given the antitrust probes, he said. The cases could be used to establish a pattern of behavior that would be actionable in an antitrust case, Mr. Bergmayer said.

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:41pALPHABET : Genius Media Sues Google, Claiming Anticompetitive Use of Song Lyrics..
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:40pProper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
RE
06:24pLARRY PAGE : Google Co-Founders Page, Brin Give Up Management Roles
DJ
05:43pALPHABET : Google co-founder Larry Page resigns as CEO of Alphabet
AQ
05:28pSERGEY BRIN : Google Co-Founders Page, Brin Give Up Management Roles
DJ
05:27pFrance fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
RE
05:25pFrance fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 35 064 M
Net income 2019 32 307 M
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 450,28  $
Last Close Price 1 294,74  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET23.90%889 275
BAIDU, INC.-27.62%40 693
NAVER CORP--.--%21 045
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION42.86%16 729
YANDEX50.35%13 516
SOGOU INC.-6.10%1 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group