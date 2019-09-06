Log in
Alphabet : Gets Justice Department Civil Investigative Demand on Antitrust Probes

0
09/06/2019

By Josh Beckerman

Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) said Friday that on Aug. 30 it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Justice Department seeking information on its prior antitrust investigations in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The company said "we expect to receive in the future similar investigative demands from state attorneys general. We continue to cooperate with the DOJ, federal and state regulators in the United States, and other regulators around the world."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

